Yellow weather warning for rain issued by Met Office into cooler weekend
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Scotland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across part of Scotland moving into the weekend.
The forecaster has put the warning in place for parts of Scotland from 6am Friday to 3pm on Saturday, as the heatwave finally subsides.
It covers the Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde regions.
The Met Office said persistent and heavy rain is expected to develop on Friday and overnight before slowly easing up on Saturday.
Most areas could see 40 to 60mm of rain build up, with some mountain areas reaching over 100mm, the forecaster added.
“Rain will be accompanied by windy conditions, especially Friday daytime when gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph around coasts and hills,” it added.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
