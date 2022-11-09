British man ‘killed fighting in Ukraine’ as family pay tribute to ‘real life hero’
A British man died after travelling to Ukraine to fight against Russia, his family said.
Simon Lingard died in battle on 7 November after his unit was attacked, his son Jackson said.
“My Dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in.
“He was loved and adored by so many a true representation of what a soldier should be,” said Jackson.
“I can’t put into words how much he is (and will be) missed, but I’m comforted to know that this happened doing what he loved and surrounded by friends. I love you dad, I’m so proud of you”
“The Ukrainian Military have offered to bring him home to England but we need help to show him the respect and adoration he deserves by giving him THE greatest well deserved send off.”
If confirmed his death would be the third of a British national so far in the conflict after Craig Mackintosh and Scott Sibley.
More than £6,000 was raised within hours on a fundraising page for Lingard.
More follows...
