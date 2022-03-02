It was a civic friendship initiative designed to make global conflict less likely in the aftermath of Second World War.

Town twinning schemes have since seen thousands of European communities forge links with each other in a bid to encourage their people to meet, mix and form friendships.

They may, it seems, be failing.

Towns and cities across the UK are severing links with Russian twins in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wakefield, in West Yorkshire, has formally announced it is to end its agreement with Belgorod; Doncaster, in South Yorkshire, is to cut all ties with Ozyorsk; and Exeter is pausing its links with Yaroslavl.

Announcing the decision, Ros Jones, the directly elected mayor of Doncaster, said the action was to show “outrage” at the war and at Russian president Vladimir Putin.

She said: “My sympathy goes out to the people of Ukraine. It's the innocent men, women and children who will be the biggest victims of this war.

"I trust that Western allies can find ways and means of freeing the people of Ukraine from this oppression, and that the people...can once again enjoy the freedom that they deserve, away from tyranny and terror."

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Exeter City Council’s leader Phil Bialyk, meanwhile, said that, although the decision to pause the relationship had not been an easy one – exchange trips take place every two years – it was the right thing to do.

"I cannot condone the actions of the Russian government,” he said.

The announcements may seem relatively inconsequential in the grand scheme of events. But some analysts suggest that the severing of such links offers further proof that the world is is now entrenched in a global conflict set to impact on even the most remote aspects of life.

Yet not all UK towns and cities with Russian twins have taken the same path.

There are thought to be roughly a dozen UK communities with such arrangements - including London, Durham and Canterbury - and most of those remain intact.

In Plymouth – which is linked with Novorossiysk – a council spokesperson said breaking off links would send the wrong message.

"We have no immediate plans to rescind our friendship with the people of Novorossiysk and punish them for the barbaric actions of their government,” they said.