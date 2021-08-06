Get vaccinated in Heaven as nightclub offers Covid jabs

Nightlife industry chiefs are urging young people to get a Covid vaccine to allow live music venues and nightclubs to stay open.

And this weekend well-known gay London nightclub Heaven will be turned into a vaccination centre for the day.

From September, people will be required to have had two coronavirus jabs to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events.

Heaven, Ministry of Sound and live music promoters are backing the new drive to encourage clubgoers and other young adults to have both doses as soon as possible.

Around 13 per cent of people aged between 16 and 29 are still hesitant about the jab, according to the Office for National Statistics – the highest proportion of any age group.

Experts say young people have been complacent about the threat of Covid-19 to their health, and research shows that dependence on social media – more frequently used by young people to get their news – is linked to higher levels of vaccine scepticism.

But a fifth of people being admitted to hospital with Covid are under 35, the new head of the NHS in England says.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Wednesday announced it was advising the Pfizer-BioNTech be rolled out to 16- and 17-year-olds.

At present, children over the age of 12 are eligible for a vaccine only if they have certain medical conditions or live with people who are immunocompromised.

Official data show that around 60,000 deaths had been prevented by vaccines up to 23 July.

The campaign will feature on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok.

People can turn up without an appointment to get a jab at Heaven on Sunday.