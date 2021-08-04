✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Border chaos is leaving the UK “dangerously exposed” to new Covid variants, a group of MPs has warned.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus has called on the government to take urgent action to prevent new Covid variants entering the UK, ahead of the next review of the travel list expected to be announced tomorrow.

It comes following a warning from the Immigration Services Union, which represents border force staff, that passengers from red list countries who have transited via a green or amber list nation are still mixing with other arrivals. Border force staff shortages due to Covid are also reportedly leading to long queues at airports.

Caroline Lucas MP, vice chair of the APPG, said the surge in the Delta variant was a “direct result of the failure to secure our borders” as called for “urgent action to prevent an even more dangerous variant taking root in the UK”.

It comes as the coronavirus vaccination programme looks set to be rolled out to more than a million 16- and 17-year-olds.

Ministers are today expected to approve advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which recommends healthy teenagers aged over 16, who have not yet been able to get their vaccine, be offered the chance to be immunised.

According to The Times, appointments could be available within a fortnight due to the reserves of the vaccine available, while The Daily Telegraph said they would be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, to match the guidance for other young adults.