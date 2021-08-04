Covid news – live: Border chaos sees UK ‘dangerously exposed’ to new variants, as teens to be offered jab
Border chaos is leaving the UK “dangerously exposed” to new Covid variants, a group of MPs has warned.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus has called on the government to take urgent action to prevent new Covid variants entering the UK, ahead of the next review of the travel list expected to be announced tomorrow.
It comes following a warning from the Immigration Services Union, which represents border force staff, that passengers from red list countries who have transited via a green or amber list nation are still mixing with other arrivals. Border force staff shortages due to Covid are also reportedly leading to long queues at airports.
Caroline Lucas MP, vice chair of the APPG, said the surge in the Delta variant was a “direct result of the failure to secure our borders” as called for “urgent action to prevent an even more dangerous variant taking root in the UK”.
It comes as the coronavirus vaccination programme looks set to be rolled out to more than a million 16- and 17-year-olds.
Ministers are today expected to approve advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which recommends healthy teenagers aged over 16, who have not yet been able to get their vaccine, be offered the chance to be immunised.
According to The Times, appointments could be available within a fortnight due to the reserves of the vaccine available, while The Daily Telegraph said they would be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, to match the guidance for other young adults.
More than 220,000 children in England have already received first Covid vaccine dose, figures show
More than 220,000 children in England have already had a Covid-19 vaccine, figures show.
Across the nation, 223,755 under-18s have received a first dose, according to NHS data to 25 July.
The figures have come after it emerged the offer of a vaccine is expected to be extended to include all 16 and 17 year olds.
In June, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi announced a number of under-18s would be eligible for the jab if they had certain health conditions, lived with someone who is immunocompromised, or were approaching their 18th birthday.
He said at the time the vaccine experts who advise the government did not currently recommend children should be routinely given the jab, but that the matter was being kept under constant review.
NHS data shows 79,616 children have had both doses.
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab has been approved for use in children aged 12 to 17.
Total of 10,370 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus
A total of 10,370 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows 46 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from 26 July to 1 August, a drop of 10 on the previous week.
Of the deaths, 10 people were aged under 65, nine were 65-74, and 27 were aged 75 or older.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Ibiza hires detectives to infiltrate home parties as Covid cases surge
Over in Ibiza, authorities are planning to recruit private detectives to infiltrate illegal parties in people’s homes that act as breeding grounds for Covid-19.
Mariano Juan, the island’s vice-president, said the illicit gatherings had become a major public health problem and that the new scheme to combat them would be in place this summer.
My colleague Jon Sharman has more details:
Ibiza hires detectives to infiltrate parties as Covid cases surge
Illicit gatherings involve tourists, residents and seasonal workers, creating a breeding ground for virus
Staff still in the dark about post-pandemic working arrangements, report suggests
Many employees are still in the dark about their firm's plans for post-pandemic working, a new study suggests.
Two out of five workers surveyed said they were yet to hear about any definite arrangements, with one in four complaining that what they had heard remained vague.
Almost two thirds of companies have adopted or are in the process of implementing a hybrid-work model, but two out of five employees believe they need to be improved, said recruiter Robert Walters.
Half of the 2,000 mainly office workers surveyed said their hybrid arrangements did not go far enough to help bring a balance back to their home and work life.
Many believed a hastily-constructed working model had led to more intense working days, brought on by the requirement to take part in face-to-face and virtual meetings, said the report.
MPs call for action to end 'chaotic' scenes at borders
MPs have called for urgent action to fix “chaotic” scenes at UK airports, ahead of the relaxation of travel rules expected on Thursday.
The all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on coronavirus has warned that new Covid-19 variants could enter the UK unless tighter controls are imposed to separate arrivals from high-risk “red list” countries from other travellers.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
MPs call for action to end 'chaotic' scenes at borders ahead of relaxation of travel rules
Authorities losing track of people entering country with virus, union warns
Requiring clubbers to wear face masks could be 'a bit tricky', Scotland's Covid recovery secretary admits
Requiring clubbers to wear face coverings could be "a bit tricky", Scotland's Covid recovery secretary has conceded.
John Swinney said discussions will take place with industry leaders ahead of clubs reopening on Monday - the first time they have been allowed to do so since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March 2020.
Mr Swinney, also the deputy first minister, said while customers are expected to wear a face mask when moving around in a bar or restaurant, dancing in a nightclub is a "slightly different situation".
First minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in Scotland will be scrapped on 9 August, a move which allows nightclubs to open.
However masks will still be required in situations where they are currently mandatory, she said, adding this could be the situation for some time to come.
More than nine in 10 UK adults likely to have Covid antibodies
More than nine in 10 adults in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, with levels continuing to increase in all nations and regions, figures show.
The rate of increase, however, is starting to show signs of slowing down.
The presence of antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.
The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning 12 July.
They show that in England an estimated 93.6 per cent of adults are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, up from 89.1 per cent a month ago.
This is the smallest month-on-month increase since early January.
In Wales, the estimate is up from 90.3 per cent to 93.2 per cent, while in Northern Ireland it is up from 87.1 per cent to 90.7 per cent.
For Scotland the estimate has risen from 84.5 per cent to 92.5 per cent.
Groups for bereaved relatives seek to become core participants in Covid inquiry
Groups supporting the bereaved relatives of care home residents who died during the pandemic will seek to become core participants of the forthcoming public inquiry.
Two organisations - John's Campaign and the Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) - have told the government they will apply for the status when the legal process allows.
The groups, represented by Leigh Day, are calling for the inquiry to start urgently to "provide answers to those whose lives have been most severely affected and to learn lessons before it is too late".
John's Campaign has repeatedly threatened the Department of Health and Social Care with legal action over its care home guidance, which has subsequently been amended several times.
Both organisations have concerns about an ongoing requirement for residents to isolate for 14 days on their return from hospital to the care home.
In addition, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, which represents those who have lost loved ones, has told the government it should have core participant status and work must start immediately now restrictions are lifted.
Schools should not be responsible for pupils' vaccinations, says union
Schools should not have any responsibility for promoting, enforcing or policing vaccination of pupils, a union has said.
School leaders' union NAHT said UK policy on jabs for children should be led by clinicians.
An announcement on a recommendation to extend the Covid-19 vaccination programme to 16 and 17-year-olds is expected soon.
Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: "The debate about whether or not to vaccinate older children has been raging for many weeks. NAHT has always said that UK policy on child vaccination should be led by clinicians.
"To the extent that any such policy is controversial it is clear that schools should not carry any responsibility for vaccination promotion, enforcement or policing."
Jabs for 16- and 17-year-olds expected to provide 'really good knock-on effect'
Offering a Covid-19 vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds could reduce transmission of the virus and limit disruption to their schooling, experts have said.
The latest data from the React study, tracking Covid-19 in the population, showed younger people had driven a recent surge in infections in England, and scientists said extending the vaccine programme would reduce transmission and limit the spread of the virus in winter months.
Asked about giving 16 and 17-year-olds a vaccine, Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London and co-author of the React study, told LBC: "Our data would support that in that we'd expect there to be a really good knock-on effect from extending the vaccinations for that group."
