✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings as torrential downpours are set to hit the country tomorrow.

The first warning starts from 6am tomorrow and covers parts of southwest England, whereas the second warning, covering parts of Sussex and Kent, starts at 3pm and lasts until 9am Monday.

Up to 40mm of rain is set to batter the areas leading to travel disruption and further flooding after a sudden chill last night led to lows of -6C in northern Scotland.

It comes as 57 flood warnings and 190 flood alerts are in place across England with one flood warning and six alerts in Wales as heavy downpours on Thursday caused flooding on road and railway lines.

Rainfall led to the closure of several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Thursday because of rising flood levels and “treacherous road conditions”, councils said.

Many roads across the West Midlands in particular were submerged and rail operators struggled to resolve issues on the tracks, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services operating a replacement bus service between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.