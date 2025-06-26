Jockey charged with drink driving after car crashes into tree
Oisin Murphy is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 3.
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been charged with drink driving after a car left a West Berkshire road and crashed into a tree.
Murphy, 29, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition on June 19 with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test at the roadside, Thames Valley Police said.
The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision at about 12.05am on April 27 when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree in Hermitage, West Berkshire, the force added.
Murphy, who grew up in Killarney, Co Kerry, and rode five winners at Royal Ascot last week, is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 3.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation.”
A spokesperson for the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said: “The BHA is aware of an update issued by Thames Valley Police this afternoon regarding Mr Oisin Murphy.
“We are now seeking to gather as much information as possible in order to consider what, if any, implications there are as a result of this development.”