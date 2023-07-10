What are the allegations against BBC presenter and why hasn’t he been named?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A BBC presenter allegedly paid tens of thousands of pounds to a teenager for explicit images, according to a report published on Friday.

The family of the teenager reportedly complained to the BBC in May but the broadcaster said that “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature”, according to a report by the Sun.

BBC boss Tim Davie was summoned for crisis talks on Sunday as it emerged that the company had known of the allegations against the star presenter for almost two months now.

The male presenter has been suspended and taken off air for the coming days, the BBC reported.

The allegation:

The presenter – who was not named – reportedly began paying the teen when they were 17 years old in 2020. The young person is now 20.

It is understood that the corporation will be meeting with the Metropolitan Police on Monday to discuss the matter.

On Sunday, the Sun published an update that said that the male presenter called the young person twice after the allegations became public. He reportedly told them in panic “what have you done” and demanded that their mother stop the investigation.

The presenter is also accused of stripping to his underwear while on a video call with the teen, the mother has alleged.

What is BBC saying?

On Sunday, the British Broadcasting Corporation said in a statement: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”

The presenter is accused of having paid the teenager more than £35,000 since 2020 for sexually explicit photos. The mother of the young person has claimed that they used the money to fund their cocaine addiction, which “destroyed” their life.

Earlier, the BBC said that it took “any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them”.

In a statement, released on Friday, the BBC said it has processes in place to deal with allegations and part of this is “actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes,” it added.

In an email to staff, BBC director general Tim Davie said such allegations were taken “incredibly seriously”.

In a separate statement, the BBC said it will be in a position to provide further updates on the crisis allegedly involving the male presenter in the coming days.

Mr Davie will appear before the media on Tuesday to answer questions after the release of its annual report.

BBC reported on Monday that its culture editor Katie Razzall pointed out “we don’t know the truth” of the allegations. She said BBC’s statement appears to suggest its initial investigation may have been hampered by a lack of response from the family.

The family of the young person speaks out:

The family of the teen who is now 20, were reportedly upset with the wording of the BBC’s statement on the star presenter’s suspension, according to the Sun.

On Saturday night, the family allegedly handed a dossier of evidence to BBC’s lead investigator, ex-cop Jeff Brown.

The mother of the teen told the paper that she was frustrated the presenter was still on the air despite their complaint to the BBC in May.

She said the young person had gone from a “happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” in just three years.

The mother reportedly begged the BBC to make the presenter “stop sending the cash”.

She told the Sun: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

The young person showed their mother online bank statements. “There were huge sums, hundreds, or thousands of pounds at a time,” the mother said.

“One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”

What are the police saying:

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”

What are lawmakers saying?

Former culture minister Damian Collins said: “I think the concern will be that this was raised by the family in May this year, but what happened when the complaint was initially raised?

“Why didn’t they do something sooner, I think is a fair challenge to the BBC.”

Earlier culture secretary Lucy Frazer said BBC had reassured her the broadcaster was “investigating swiftly and sensitively”.

She said: “Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the corporation to “get its house in order”, and Tory minister Victoria Atkins called for swift action, it was reported.

Ms Reeves told the BBC that it needed “to speed up their processes” and give “greater clarity now to what on Earth has gone on in this case, and what they’re doing to try and put it right”.

Ms Atkins described the claims as “very, very serious” and added that the BBC must act “swiftly” while following the procedures.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “The BBC should act like everybody else does and immediately suspend somebody pending the investigation.”

He told GB News: “That way it’s clear and then you can get on with it. At this stage, to try and do it quietly and behind the scenes - it never works because somebody has blown the gaff and they’re in trouble now.

“I don’t quite know what they’re doing. It’s a mess. Clearly, if you read the newspaper reports, you can see that the BBC has tried to play this down from the beginning. And it has not worked, because it has exploded.

“They didn’t have any plan. Any inquiries that are taking place seem to be a mess. And that’s led to a whole series of reputational damage across the newspapers to the BBC.”

Former home secretary Priti Patel said: “The allegations, carried by the Sun, are absolutely horrendous.

“The BBC owes an explanation to the country who funded it and placed their trust in it. And the Corporation must cooperate with the police if they are contacted to investigate.”

Who is the male presenter?

The male presenter has not been named by the Sun or any other outlets who know their identity. There are several concerns about the UK’s privacy laws and other legal issues. There is no court injunction banning the disclosure of the name of the presenter, it is believed.

What are other BBC stars saying?

Several star faces at the BBC tweeted and tried to distance themselves from the male presenter facing damning allegations. A witchhunt on social media has also ensued due to the anonymity of the star male presenter.

TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the Sun - that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc [sic], so take my name out ya mouths.”

Other BBC stars including Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker also clarified on social media that they were not the presenters at the centre of the scandal.

Mr Vine tweeted: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday – whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

Mr Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

What next?

The BBC presenter could face jail if he is found guilty of charges. The allegations have caused the corporation damage to its reputation and pressure is mounting on the BBC as it deals with the crisis.