Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead aged 45

Financier found dead at address in Gloucestershire, Buckingham Palace announced

Ellie Ng
Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:15
Comments
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave after marrying in St George's Chapel

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave after marrying in St George's Chapel

(Getty Images)

Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.

He was the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, and he was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

The 45-year-old, known as Tom, was a close friend of Pippa Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ sister, with the pair seen out and about together on numerous occasions.

He attended her wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, accompanied by Lady Gabriella, known as Ella.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, following their wedding

(PA Wire)

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston had been dating for a number of years when he proposed while they were on the island of Sark in August 2018.

The pair were married in May 2019 in a noon ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their wedding at the 15th-century venue came less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October the same year.

In attendance were the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh, with Harry leaving wife Meghan and then newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Thomas Kingston

(Getty Images)

Among the guests at the service were the Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, designer Nicky Haslam and the family of the Princess of Wales, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners.

The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry staged their wedding dinner.

Mr Kingston’s career was broadly focused on finance, with a range of credentials including his most recent position as a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”.

But he started out in the Foreign Office, according to Devonport Capital’s website.

In 2003, he became project manager for a “Government sponsored conflict resolution project” in Iraq.

(Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, he was in Baghdad, working for the release of hostages after joining the Foreign Office’s Diplomatic Missions Unit.

In 2006, Mr Kingston joined Schroder’s Asset Management in London before joining Voltan Capital Management in 2012.

Five years later, he became a director of Devonport Capital Ltd.

He was a Bristol University graduate, having obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic history, and a chartered financial analyst.

