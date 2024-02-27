Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, found dead as King Charles pays tribute
'Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him,' family says in tribute
Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The King, who is second cousins with Lady Gabriella, sent his “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to her family after news broke of the death on Tuesday evening.
Lady Gabriella is currently 56th in the line of succession to the British throne.
A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.
“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”
Mr Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.
According to The Times, the tragic death is not believed to be the reason why the Prince of Wales pulled out of a memorial service today for his godfather King Constantine II.
An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.
“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”
As their fathers were brothers, the Queen and Prince Michael of Kent were cousins meaning King Charles and Lady Gabriella are second cousins.
Known as Ella at her birth she was 18th in line to the throne. Her full name is Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor.
Lady Gabriella married Thomas Kingston on Saturday, May 18, 2019, one day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first wedding anniversary.
The late Queen led the royal guests at the wedding and was joined by the Duke of Sussex who left his baby son Archie and wife Meghan Markle at home to attend.
The late Duke of Edinburgh also made a rare public appearance at the ceremony.
More follows.
