WH Smith faces ridicule after rebrand compared to NHS logo

WH Smith has been ridiculed after customers compared the company’s trial rebrand to the NHS logo.

The newsagent chain’s sign now reads “WHS” instead of WH Smith across 10 shops in England.

Customers have taken to social media to air out their grievances with the new signage, as one person wrote on X: “What is so annoying is that it takes just as long to say WHS out loud as WH Smith and so everyone usually calls it Smith’s for short. Which is the bit they’ve taken out of the branding. Terrible decision.”

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, posted on X: “Some Marks & Spencer stores are branded M&S. It makes sense because people have always called it M&S. Very few have shortened WHSmith to WHS, so the rebrand doesn’t resonate. It also looks ugly and is too similar to the NHS logo. Waste of time and money!”

Another person wrote: “The worst rebrand I’ve ever seen. Just why?”

The rebranding comes after the retailer announced in April it would open another 120 shops after it doubled profits in a year as it benefitted from a higher numbers of travellers at airports and rail stations.

The company reported a headline pre-tax profit of £143 million in the year to August 31, compared with £73 million a year earlier.

It highlighted the firm’s heightened focus on travel stores compared with traditional high street sites, with travel bringing in a £164 million trading profit compared with £32 million from its high street arm.

Group revenues for the year increased by 28 per cent to £1.79 billion, as it was supported by a 36 per cent increase in revenues through its UK travel business.

The rebrand has so far only been carried out in 10 stores with no guarantee it would extend to all shops.

A WH Smith spokesperson said: “With some customers telling us they aren’t always aware of the wide range of high quality, great value products we stock in our high street stores, we are testing new signage at a small number of locations, to localise our offer and highlight the key product categories customers can always find at WHSmith.

“This is a trial and only in 10 locations. There is no plan to roll this out to the rest of the estate.”