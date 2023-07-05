Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon.

Eco-activists threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on Court 18, and one of them sat on the ground during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Play was briefly delayed while marshals picked up the pieces. The crowd booed, before security officials removed the protesters.

A protester showered environmentally-friendly confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court (AP)

The eco group objects to Wimbledon being sponsored by Barclays bank, which it claims has lent £30 billion to oil and gas companies in the past two years. Fossil fuels are a large emitter of greenhouse gases, causing climate change.

The Metropolitan Police said a man and a woman had been taken into custody.

The group said: “We can’t leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces.”

Earlier, activists in the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, central London, held placards on an escalator, before security guards bundled a photographer out of the building, Just Stop Oil said.

The protest happened as home secretary Suella Braverman and culture secretary Lucy Frazer held talks with police and sports chiefs on how to prevent Just Stop Oil activists targeting flagship events.

England cricketer Johnny Bairstow carried one demonstrator off the pitch during disruption of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, following protest action at the rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship.

Security had been tightened up at the tennis championships in an attempt to avoid protests.

Police search a protester (PA)

(AP)

Deborah Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, ran on the court shortly after 2.10pm.

She said: “I’m just an ordinary grandmother in resistance to this government’s policy of serving us new oil and gas licences. In normal circumstances this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren’t normal circumstances.

“We’ve just had the hottest June on record, breaking the previous record by nearly a whole degree. We don’t need Hawk-eye to see that our government issuing over 100 new fossil fuel licences is a very bad line-call.”

Wimbledon officials said the two alleged protesters had been removed from the grounds and arrested.

They said: “Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds.”

Ms Wilde said: “Forget strawberries and cream – scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war.

“We are facing new pandemics, economic inflation and increasingly authoritarian governments who will attempt to crush civil unrest.

Police led the activists away (PA)

(AP)

“This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come.”

The Met Office confirmed on Monday that June was the hottest on record.

A number of slow marches were held on Wednesday in central London, including 34 supporters who marched in Hammersmith, Victoria, Westminster, Kensington, Tower Bridge and Parliament Square.

Another Just Stop Oil protester who invaded the court at Wimbledon was Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician, from Manchester.

He said: “I’m not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces.

“The last thing I want to do is spoil people’s enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it’s humanity versus oil and gas - and the umpire is getting every call wrong.”