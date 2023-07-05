Who is in the Royal Box on the third day of Wimbledon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest tennis tournament of the year officially began on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon throughout the week.

Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for day three at Wimbledon after Andy Murray’s straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston.

The Serbian player takes on Australian Jordan Thompson, with one of the biggest threats to him claiming an eighth title at SW19 also in action, as Italian Jannik Sinner faces Diego Schwartzman.

Eager spectators may be in for some scattered showers and have been warned to pack rain jackets and umbrellas as the championships get underway.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

On Monday’s event, US actor and singer Idina Menzel attended Wimbledon with her Wicked co-star Simon Adkins. Award-winning producer and director Krishnendu Majumdar was also seated with producer Richard Yee. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, former Prime Minister David Cameron and retired tennis player Rodger Federer were all in the Royal Box.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012 to watch Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the third day of Wimbledon 2023.

David Beckham and his mother Sandra Beckham

David Beckham and his mum Sandra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The former England and Manchester United winger David Beckham and his 74-year-old mother will be in the Royal Box today. It comes just one day after Beckham celebrated his 24th anniversary with his wife and Spice Girls star Victoria on Tuesday (4 July). The ex-footballer and his mother are Wimbledon – and Royal Box – regulars.

Simon Armitage

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage (PA Archive)

Armitage is an English poet, playwright, musician and novelist. He was appointed Poet Laureate on 10 May 2019 and is responsible for many well-known works that have appeared on the GCSE English curriculum. His poem “An Unexpected Guest” was published to mark the King’s coronation earlier this year.

Bear and Shara Grylls

Bear and Shara Grylls at Wimbledon 2023 (PA)

Man Vs Wild star and celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls has arrived at the Royal Box for today’s matches. He is accompanied by his wife Shara, an author with whom he wed in 2000 and later welcomed three sons – Jesse, 19, Marmaduke, 17, and Huckleberry, 14.