Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Jordan Thompson and Jodie Burrage in action on day three
After Andy Murray’s winning start, defending champion Novak Djokovic is back on Centre Court for day three at SW19
Wimbledon crowds arrive to see Andy Murray and Roger Federer ahead of the second day
Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for day three at Wimbledon after Andy Murray’s straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston.
The Serbian takes on Australian Jordan Thompson, with one of the biggest threats to a straight title at SW19 also in action as Italian Jannik Sinner facing Diego Schwartzman. While the women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek will look to pick up momentum when she faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
British interest comes in the form of Jodie Burrage against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, with the Briton riding high after her first-ever victory at the grand slam. Heather Watson is also back on court, she'll be second on No 1 Court against the 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova. After a rain-affected day two, the forecast suggests plenty of tennis and drama as the tournament plays catch-up.
Follow all the live scores, updates and latest happenings on day three at the Championships:
Swiatek and Djokovic aim for smooth route into Wimbledon third round
Amid all the chaos of matches elsewhere, big hitters Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be hoping to go about their business in serene fashion on Centre Court.
Women’s world number one Swiatek, in search of her first title at SW19, follows Burrage against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, against whom she should have few problems.
Djokovic is seemingly invincible on Centre Court, unbeaten in the arena since the 2013 final against Andy Murray, and Australian Jordan Thompson seems unlikely to be the man who is going to end that record.
Wimbledon weather forecast for Wednesday
Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule
Wimbledon will hope for more on-court action on day three after rain washed out all outside matches on Tuesday. Consistent rain throughout the afternoon meant that only matches held on Centre Court and Court One were completed, leaving organisers needing to play catch-up.
The stacked day of action will be highlighted by Britain’s Jodie Burrage taking to Centre Court for the first time, while Novak Djokovic looks to continue his winning run at WImbledon against the Australian grass-court specialist Jordan Thompson.
Burrage secured her first ever win at Wimbledon on Monday and plays the 11th seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening match, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek faces Sara Sorribes Torm.
Heather Watson will meet 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova on Court One while Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune are also in action as they take on the British wildcards Arthur Fery and George Loffhagen respectively.
Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule
Wimbledon will be playing catch-up after a rain-hit day at the Championships as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Jodie Burrage return to action
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies