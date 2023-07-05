✕ Close Wimbledon crowds arrive to see Andy Murray and Roger Federer ahead of the second day

Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for day three at Wimbledon after Andy Murray’s straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston.

The Serbian takes on Australian Jordan Thompson, with one of the biggest threats to a straight title at SW19 also in action as Italian Jannik Sinner facing Diego Schwartzman. While the women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek will look to pick up momentum when she faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

British interest comes in the form of Jodie Burrage against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, with the Briton riding high after her first-ever victory at the grand slam. Heather Watson is also back on court, she'll be second on No 1 Court against the 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova. After a rain-affected day two, the forecast suggests plenty of tennis and drama as the tournament plays catch-up.

Follow all the live scores, updates and latest happenings on day three at the Championships: