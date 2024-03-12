Five injured after car crashes into walls of Windsor Castle

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash near Windsor Castle.

Shocking photos show a Volvo crashed against the castle walls following this morning’s incident.

The fire service attended the scene and provided emergency care to five people.

A passer-by told Mail Online: “People already there said someone drove out and smashed straight into the Windsor Castle wall.

“There was definitely one person in the car and I couldn’t tell if there was another - all of a sudden there were people around (the vehicle) very quickly.

“Someone was on the floor being treated but it was a very calm atmosphere. People didn’t really know what was going on and some were scared it was something serious.”

The incident comes after a driver rammed his vehicle into the gates of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 9 March night.

Dramatic footage shows armed police surrounding the driver who is on his knees while yelling “keep your hands on your head”.

Officers swooped in after the vehicle ploughed into the main entrance gates of the royal residence in Westminster, central London.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50am this morning (12/3) on Thames Street, Windsor.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038.”

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene alongside an officer.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered a collision involving two vehicles and two pedestrians. Firefighters made the scene safe and provided immediate emergency care to five people before placing them in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

“Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour and 16 minutes.”