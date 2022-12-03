Woman in 30s dies after four-vehicle crash in Cotswolds
The 30-year-old is the second person to die after Friday afternoon’s crash on the B4425
A woman has died after a four-vehicle smash on a country road in the Cotswolds.
The 30-year-old is the second person to die after Friday afternoon’s crash on the B4425 at Riversmeet North near Aldsworth.
She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment of serious injuries but died overnight. The collision involved a grey Mini Cooper, black Audi A3, grey Polestar 2 and a black Seat Leon.
Her family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A man in his 50s from Cirencester was pronounced dead at the scene. Ten people were taken to hospital for treatment. A number of people continue to receive treatment for serious injuries. Some others have been discharged after receiving treatment.
An 18-year-old woman from Chipping Norton who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.
Police would like to speak to people who have may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.
Anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which they believe would be relevant is also asked to make contact.
Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form quoting incident 251 of 2 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
