Pressure is mounting on Rishi Sunak to reveal what he and senior Tories knew about claims of rape and sexual assault made against one of his backbench MPs.

Labour’s Jess Phillips has called on the prime minister to suspend the senior backbencher, who was referred to police by his own colleagues, saying Mr Sunak should not be a “bystander”.

The Prospect union, which represents parliamentary staff, also expressed concerns the politician was still free to visit the House of Commons “and interact with staff despite these very serious allegations”.