Police seize 22 illegal XL Bullies from breeding farm

Police have seized 22 illegal XL-Bully dogs living in “appalling” conditions in a breeding farm in Sheffield.

The dogs found in the eastern area of the city on Thursday - which included some puppies - were living in small, inadequate, unhygienic conditions, with several dogs needing urgent help.

Of those seized, six had to be put to sleep immediately to end their suffering, South Yorkshire Police said.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “We do not know how long some of the dogs have been living in these conditions, with female dogs having litters of puppies, while in their own suffering state,” Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said.

“Following the XL Bully ban put in place earlier this year, it is now against the law to breed the dogs.

“Separate to the investigation around these dogs being XL Bullys, animal cruelty and suffering will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.

“Sadly, six dogs had to be put to sleep. The remaining 16 dogs remain in police kennels while our investigation continues.”

The dogs were found in allotments on Infield Lane on Thursday by the South East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team and colleagues from Sheffield City Council’s Animal Health.

The dogs were found on Infield Lane ( Google maps )

Dog Legislation Officers and the RSPCA quickly attended to support their colleagues and the 22 dogs were seized from the property.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney added: “We are stronger working with our communities and urge anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour or illegal breeding or housing of banned breeds to get in touch, online, via live chat or by calling 101.

“If you suspect someone of animal neglect or cruelty, please report to the RSPCA.”

A suspect has been identified and enquiries remain on-going and anyone with information is asked to get in touch, quoting incident number 315 of 2 May 2024.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.