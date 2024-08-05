Muslim MP accuses GMB panel of ‘sneering contempt’ after fiery riots interview

Support truly

A Muslim MP has hit out at the “sneering contempt” of Good Morning Britain (GMB) broadcaster Ed Balls after a fiery interview about far-right violence sweeping the UK.

MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana, clashed with the former politician as she tried to explain why she thought it was important to call the riots “Islamophobic”.

Writing on X, she said: “The sneering contempt of ‘journalists’ will never stop me from calling out racism and Islamophobic hate.”

Mr Balls repeatedly interrupted her while also accusing her of failing to answer his questions, as he put it to her that the government had denounced the violence as racist.

In awkward scenes, Kate Garraway stepped in to seemingly defend Mr Balls, telling a frustrated Ms Sultana: “We have to ask you questions as well,” to which she replied: “Absolutely.”

As Ms Garraway proceeded to ask Ms Sultana a question, Mr Balls interjected: “And if you want to, you can answer them – it’s your call.”

Ms Sultana replied: “I’m going to wait for Kate to finish her question if that’s alright,” following which a clearly rattled Mr Balls, staring at Ms Sultana, hit back: “If you want to answer the questions, you can but you don’t have to.”

Mr Balls repeatedly interrupted Ms Sultana while also accusing her of failing to answer his questions ( ITV )

Ms Sultana remained silent as Ms Garraway asked: “Why is it important for you to use that specific word ‘Islamophobic’? It’s been called racist, it’s been called thuggery.” Here, Mr Balls interrupted again, stating: “They definitely said racist over the weekend.”

However, when Mr Balls said that he is unsure whether prime minister Keir Starmer and home secretary Yvette Cooper - whom he is married to - have used the word “Islamophobia”, Ms Sultana replied: “They haven’t.”

Ms Sultana attempted to give her answer to Ms Garraway’s question, explaining how mosques were targeted over the weekend – and here, Mr Balls interrupted once more, stating: “But Keir Starmer has condemned that,” to which Ms Sultana said: “I’m just finishing the question if that’s okay.”

When Ms Sultana went on to say there is a correlation between language used by politicians in the media - including Mr Balls - to phrases used by rioters, Mr Balls accused Sultana of “attacking” him.

“Well, you’ve moved from attacking Andrew to attacking me,” he said, to which the camera cut to broadcaster Andrew Pierce, who could be seen chuckling.

The interview attracted criticism online, with Narinder Kaur, who regularly appears on GMB debates, adding: “This is unacceptable and deeply uncomfortable viewing. An entire white panel questioning a brown woman like a suspect. Ed Balls and Kate have left their homes this morning with no fear.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.