Khan says New York has followed London in choosing hope by making Mamdani mayor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York has followed London in choosing hope over fear in electing Democrat Zohran Mamdani as the city’s new mayor, according to his London counterpart Sir Sadiq Khan.

Mr Mamdani, 34, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the city’s first Muslim mayor and the first of South Asian heritage.

Sir Sadiq congratulated Mr Mamdani, who will become New York’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1, on what he called an “historic campaign”.

He wrote on X: “New Yorkers faced a clear choice – between hope and fear – and just like we’ve seen in London – hope won.”

US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Mr Cuomo, a former Democrat running as an independent, and threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mr Mamdani triumphed.

In his victory speech, Mr Mamdani said: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

The city’s Board of Elections said the vote had seen the largest turnout in more than 50 years, with more than two million people casting ballots.