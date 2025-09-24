How Trump’s break-up with Putin helped push his startling shift on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has issued what might be his biggest - and most startling - shift in foreign policy to date.

On Tuesday, after meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, he agreed with the notion that Nato countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

Later, on his Truth Social platform, Trump suddenly declared that Ukraine could not only defeat Russia but “WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form” and even, he concluded, “go further than that!”

What this means in practical terms is unclear and likely not worth the ink to unpack. (Is Donald Trump endorsing more Kursk-style incursions into Russian territory? Who knows.)

But after months of repeated disappointment in his former buddy-in-chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump went as far as to label the Russian leader’s army a “paper tiger”.

So what has changed, and why?

Firstly, this is a far cry from the public bust-up in the Oval Office back in February, when Trump mocked Zelensky’s military fatigues, berated him for not being thankful enough for US military aid, and shut him down because he had “done a lot of talking”.

In that painful-to-watch meeting, during which the Ukrainian ambassador held her head in her hands as the world looked on in horror, Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, tried to bully the Ukrainian president into accepting a ceasefire deal that would see Ukraine cede swathes of territory captured by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion.

“You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards. You’re running low on soldiers,” Trump warned.

Going back to the policy reversal, of course, Trump leaning into bombastic, controversial statements on his preferred social media platforms, that seemingly blow up everything that came before, is entirely in character.

I recently spoke to several diplomats from the Middle East, who are currently grappling with another major war: Gaza.

They told me it was a “nightmare” trying to navigate the actions of such a powerful world leader who can change his position depending on who spoke to him last or on what he believes might best serve his interests at that particular moment. (See: Trump sharing an AI-generated video of a glittering Trump tower in his vision of a disturbingly dystopian “post-war” Gaza.)

They went so far as to say there isn’t really a US administration in the traditional sense at all.

Instead, they described a single man, deeply invested in notions of deals and real estate, quick to tire, who is surrounded by individuals: some of whom hold strong ideological views, but all of whom are not informed by the usual cast of genuine experts, scrambling to make sense of ideas.

Secondly, Trump seems increasingly irritated by his inability to “solve” the Ukraine war, the one global crisis that could potentially win him the Nobel Peace Prize he allegedly covets.

Trump has repeatedly marketed himself as the peacemaker president. His favourite line, which he repeated again during his UNGA address, is that he has “stopped seven wars”.

In a rambling speech (made more chaotic by the initial lack of a teleprompter), he said he had been “working relentlessly” on global conflicts, but confessed: “Of the seven wars that I stopped, I thought [Ukraine] would be the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin.”

He has since spoken often of the breakdown in that relationship, with language that almost mirrors a romantic break-up.

He was disappointed by the outcome of the August summit in Alaska, which marked the first time Putin had been on US soil in a decade. Since then, Trump has repeatedly said that “Putin has let me down”.

Thirdly, there has been a concerted effort by Europe to influence Trump’s view. Multiple European leaders visited Washington in the last month, urging caution in dealing with Putin.

They also responded to Trump’s criticism that Europe isn’t “doing enough” by stepping up military and financial aid to Ukraine - although they have faced a second tirade, most recently in his UNGA address, that they need to stop buying Russian energy .

Ukraine was almost certainly top of the agenda during Trump’s second state visit to the UK last week.

And finally, Trump may simply be realising that he doesn’t want to back a losing horse, particularly while facing domestic pressure. In his recent Truth Social post, he wrote that he had recently learned: “Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble.”

He also said Russia has been “fighting aimlessly for three and a half years” in a war that, according to him, should have taken a “Real Military Power less than a week to win”.

That framing is almost a complete reversal from his February tirade in the Oval Office, when he shouted at Zelensky: “If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks.”

There has been increasing alarm back in the States at Trump’s apparent willingness to cosy to up to Putin, who is publicly playing him, with nothing to show for it.

But the biggest question is how long will this new position last?

This is clearly something Zelenksy is concerned about as he has jumped on to and leaned into Trump’s comments, hoping no doubt to make this the de facto baseline position moving forward.

But, as we have seen across both Trump’s terms in office, there are no guarantees.