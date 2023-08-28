For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to two “much-loved” grandparents who died after driving into a flooded area in Liverpool just days before their 54th wedding anniversary.

Elaine Marco, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, were found inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on Saturday at about 9.20pm.

Passers-by fought to help the pair. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

In a statement the couple’s family said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the very end.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco,” a family statement said.

“They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

Elaine and Philip Marco had four children and 10 grandchildren (Merseyside Police/PA)

“The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss.

“They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

The couple, who were Jewish caterers in Liverpool, were well known in the community.

Rabbi Avremi Kievman, of the Chabad Lubavitch organisation, told ITV: “They were a very friendly couple, they were very kind and generous people.

A view of Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool where the couple’s car was found (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents, even more so than usual. They were a quiet and humble couple. It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community.”

One local resident described the flood as a “waterfall” running around 15 feet deep.

It comes just a month after flooding last hit the Mossley Hill area, with emergency services forced to rescue a woman whose car became stuck in deep floodwaters.

Liverpool’s deputy lord mayor Richard Kemp said he had repeatedly raised the alarm about flooding at the spot for about 20 years.

In a letter to the council, he said short term measures had been carried out but “this has never been enough”.

Road closures remained in place after the incident (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“The major problem is that the core of the drainage system is more than 150 years old and is clearly inadequate,” he said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Merseyside Police also said the road would remain closed for some time.

A Liverpool City Council spokesman said their thoughts were with the family after the “tragic” incident.

A spokesman for United Utilities, which supplies water to the area, said there were “no issues” with their assets there.

A file has been passed to the area coroner for Liverpool, who has asked Merseyside police to further investigate the incident.