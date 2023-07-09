Trapped driver rescued from car as flash flooding hits Liverpool

A woman was pulled from her car after flash floods hit Merseyside after heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Firefighters were called to Mossley Hill, Liverpool on Saturday after a car got stuck under a bridge in rising flood water.

The woman was pulled from her car, which had become stuck in suddenly rising flood water, by fire crews and she was placed on a raft.

Fire crews were filmed taking the woman’s bags out of her boot before assisting her out of the car and onto a liferaft before wading through knee-deep water to safety.