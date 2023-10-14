More than 16,000 customer queries after Luton Airport car park fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luton Airport has received more than 16,000 customer queries following a fire at one of its car parks earlier this week.

Up to 1,500 vehicles were affected when the airport’s multistorey Terminal Car Park 2 became engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

Drivers with vehicles still inside the structure said on Friday they had been offered “no help” as it cannot currently be accessed safely.

The blaze caused the car park to partially collapse, with the debris of some cars piled up within its blackened storeys.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Since Tuesday night’s incident, together with Apcoa Parking we have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries.

“Dealing with such a large volume of questions has naturally taken longer than we would have liked.

“Although we don’t have all the answers at this stage, we are working hard to provide more details as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson also said the Motor Insurers’ Bureau will be co-ordinating claims with all insurers, and that staff were on hand to assist those arriving at the airport.

Apcoa Parking said in a statement on Friday the fire had caused “extensive damage”, but it could not confirm the condition of any particular vehicle.

The airport’s Dart rail transit system, which opened earlier this year, also remains closed.