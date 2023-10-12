Luton Airport fire – live: Flights suspended for most of day as 40,000 passengers affected
Airport suspends all flights until 3pm on Wednesday as up to 1,200 cars damaged in fire
Up to 40,000 passengers have been affected by flight cancellations after a large fire broke out at one of London’s Luton Airport’s car parks.
The airport has now suspended all flights until at least 3pm, as firefighters remain at the site of blaze that broke out just before 9pm.
The newly-built car park building at the airport’s Terminal 2 has partially collapsed, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said. It was not known if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.
The fire service said it was called to the incident just before 9pm and over 10 fire engines were at the scene. It added that 80 per cent of one of the car park’s third floors was impacted by the blaze.
Up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged.
In a statement posted to X on Wednesday morning the airport added: “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time as access remains severely restricted.”
40,000 passengers affected at Luton
The number of passengers affected is thought to be around 40,000, Simon Calder reports.
Luton Airport have suspended all flights until 3pm, the airport said in a statement on X.
Emergency services are still at the site of the blaze, which began at 9pm last night in newly built Terminal 2 car park.
It was not known if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the car park, but 1,200 vehicles are thought to be damaged.
Firefighters among five injured as fire engulfs Luton Airport
Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze that broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.
Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal.
Vehicle alarms and loud explosions could be heard, with one witness saying the speed in which the blaze tore through the upper floor of the car park was “incredible”.
Flights suspended at Luton Airport after fire engulfs car park
All fights cancelled till 12pm Wednesday
All flight services have been temporarily cancelled after a massive fire broke out in Terminal Cark Park 2 that resulted in the partial collapse of the structure.
"All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday," the airport said in an update on social media X.
It advised passengers to not travel to the airport at this time due to restricted access.
In pics | Emergency services respond to a fire at Luton Airport
Fire services still battling Luton Airport blaze
Firefighters are still battling to extinguish the blaze at Luton Airport, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said in an update.
The fire broke out at the newly-built car park building at Luton’s Terminal 2 just before 9pm on Tuesday.
At least 10 fire engines and over 100 firefighters were pressed into action to bring the fire under control, it said.“We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART,” it said in a statement.
According to the authorities, about 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged.
Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023
‘Cars going up in flames’: Witness shares what he saw at Luton Airport
Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton Airport from Edinburgh.
“There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm,” he told PA news agency.
“A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames.
“The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”
Simon Calder: How does Luton Airport fire affect passengers?
The airport is saying: “Emergency services continue to respond to a significant fire in Terminal Car Park 2, which has resulted in partial structural collapse.
“All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday 11 October, please contact your airline for the latest flight information.
“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted.”
What’s the effect on flights?
Twenty-three incoming flights were diverted on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Passengers arrived as far away as Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol late at night.
Ten outbound departures were cancelled on Tuesday evening, including flights which had already been boarded.
On Wednesday morning, 85 planes are due to depart by 12 noon when the airport may re-open. With the inbound cancellations, that means a total of 170 flights – with an estimated 27,000 passengers booked. Adding in last night’s cancelled and diverted flights and that’s about 30,000 passengers.
Even if the airport is able to reopen at noon, more travellers likely to be affected due to knock-on effects from the closure.
What happens to those people?
Under European air passengers’ rights rules they are entitled to alternative flights and hotel stays as necessary, but such is the scale of this that it’s likely many people will need to try to find alternative flights and claim back the cash.
Presumably some people will come back and find their car has gone up in smoke?
Yes. The airport says: “For passengers who have queries regarding a parked vehicle or future booking please contact luton.customerservices@apcoa.com.”
Hotels around Luton Airport fully booked as passengers forced to cancel tickets
Hotels around Luton Airport were fully booked as passengers were forced to cancel their tickets last minute following a massive blaze at the car park.
“Got last three rooms in Ibis hotel, we were lucky, there are so many can’t get into any hotels. Staff at Luton very helpful,” wrote a passenger on social media X.
Got brought off flight after two hours on plane because of fire at Luton Airport, emergency services working hard. Got last three rooms in Ibis hotel, we were lucky, there are so many can’t get into any hotels. Staff at Luton very helpful pic.twitter.com/7wUYfdwoXI— CathybAFC 🇮🇪 (@Catblack04) October 10, 2023
Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport
Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze that broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.
Five people have been admitted to Luton and Dunstable hospitals for smoke inhalation.
A sixth person was treated at the scene but did not require further medical treatment.
Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport
A car park has partially collapsed with flights suspended as firefighters continue to work to get the blaze under control.
