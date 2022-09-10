Route Queen’s cortege will take from Balmoral to Holyrood Palace revealed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Details of the route the Queen’s coffin will take from Balmoral to Edinburgh have been revealed.

The cortege is expected to leave the castle on Royal Deeside – where the Queen died on Thursday – at 10am on Sunday morning.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Wellwishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.

It will first head to the nearby town on Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.

It is then expected to arrive in Aberdeen about an hour later, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

The cortege carrying the Queen’s coffin will arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday afternoon. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Transport bosses said an “unprecedented” amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route, which marks the start of the Queen’s last journey.

Ms Sturgeon stated: “Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral Castle means Scotland has lost one of its most dedicated and beloved servants.

“The grief we have seen across the world has been profound and deeply touching. It will be especially poignant to see Her Majesty’s coffin begin its journey from her Aberdeenshire home to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

“This is a chance for people to gather together publicly and begin to mark our country’s shared loss.”

The First Minister added: “We anticipate many, many people will be keen to pay their respects and we ask them to observe public safety messaging to ensure the safety of all.”

Transport Scotland operations manager Stein Connelly echoed that – as he warned road closures on Sunday could result in delays and disruption.

He urged those planning to come and see the coffin on its journey to “please plan ahead and use public transport where possible”

Mr Connelly added: “If you absolutely have to travel by car, allow extra time and only park within designated areas.”

He continued: “This is an event of unprecedented scale. Even the recent Cop26 gathering in Glasgow cannot match the amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this operation.”

Well-wishers are being asked by police not to leave vehicles by the roadside, as this could pose a risk to public safety, with people instead being encouraged to park in designated car parks.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said policing has “an important role to play” over the coming days.

He said: “The loss of Her Majesty The Queen is deeply felt and policing has an important role to play in the coming days to ensure ceremonial events take place safely and with dignity.

“Our priority is public safety and we are working with partners, including the UK and Scottish governments, as well as local authorities, to support the delivery of planned events.”

Mr Graham added that the authorities are working with businesses to plan ahead for any potential disruption as a result of the events.

He added: “We understand that the public will want to show their respects to Her Majesty and we would urge them to do so safely.”