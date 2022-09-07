Jump to content
Actor Noel Clarke drops legal action against Bafta

In a statement at the time, Clarke said he "vehemently" denied "any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing".

Naomi Clarke
Wednesday 07 September 2022 17:48
Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta, the academy has said.

The actor and producer, 46, filed the lawsuit after the award’s body suspended his membership and his recent outstanding British contribution to cinema award “in light of the allegations of serious misconduct” against Clarke.

The claims were levelled against the actor, best known for appearing in Doctor Who and for co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian newspaper last year.

It said 20 women, who knew Clarke in a professional capacity, had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

In a statement at the time Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

In a statement at the time Clarke said he "vehemently" denied "any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing".
A Bafta spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday: “We note that Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta.

“The serious misconduct alleged in first-hand testimonies and published in The Guardian newspaper is contrary to the standards expected of a Bafta member and the values we uphold as an arts charity and academy.

“We stand by our decision to suspend his honorary award and membership as soon as the detailed allegations came to light.”

Earlier this year the Metropolitan Police said no criminal investigation would be launched after it conducted a “thorough assessment” and concluded the information received “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

