Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over ‘ammonia’ spray death

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance.

Andy Foster, 26, was injured on Sunday night and later died in hospital after a suspected ammonia attack when he opened the door at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

Northumbria Police said two men, both aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 30, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

So far six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 21 has since been released under investigation.

Detectives are investigating reports that two offenders knocked on the front door and then sprayed Mr Foster with a substance before fleeing from the scene.

Mr Foster was remembered as “such a kind and funny boy who was so loved by his family and many friends” by his loved ones in a statement released through the police on Friday.

The tribute added: “He was our only son, as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin, and was particularly close with his grandad who was very special to him.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken beyond words that we have sadly lost our boy.

“Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him – and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and kind words over the past week.

“We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy we need to grieve, as we attempt to process what has happened.”