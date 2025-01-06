Drag Race star The Vivienne hailed as ‘beacon to so many’ after death aged 32

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has been hailed as “a beacon to so many” after their death aged 32.

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse remembered The Vivienne for being a “phenomenal entertainer” and “trailblazer”, while fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon said the star made a “mark in our hearts”.

The news of Williams’s death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, on Sunday evening, who wrote that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

Mr Jones added that Williams, who was born in Wales and later moved to Liverpool, would be remembered for their “immense talent”, adding “the light they brought to every room was astonishing”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute to Williams, writing that their death was “heartbreaking”.

Alongside pictures of them together, Visage wrote on Instagram: “We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.

You were a beacon to so many Michelle Visage

“You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.”

Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on tour next month performing in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

Speaking in 2019 ahead of competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne explained their name saying: “I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood.”

The Vivienne said of their drag style: “My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she’s had to move back to Liverpool.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne”.

In a post on social media, the television show said Williams’s “talent, humour, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration”.

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, said the news was “deeply sad”, adding that the broadcaster was “fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements”.

Williams competed in Dancing on Ice in the same year as former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who said she was “lost for words” and “deeply saddened” in a tribute.

“You were so beautiful inside and out and I will never forget our experiences we shared during Dancing On Ice,” she wrote.

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said it was “unbelievably sad” and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley referred to The Vivienne as an “incredible human” who will be missed.

A man who attacked the drag star in a hate crime in June 2023 received a suspended jail term last January.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court ruled the one-punch attack by unemployed scaffolder Alan Whitfield on Williams was homophobic.

Williams’s face was bruised and hurt for a week, but they told the court that “luckily” they were a 6ft ex-rugby player who could take a punch.