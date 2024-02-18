For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police chiefs are being urged by ministers to make “robust use” of powers to protect politicians following a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the home of a prominent Tory MP.

Ministers have taken the unusual decision of writing to chief constables across the country after a protest outside the Devon home of MP Tobias Ellwood.

The letter, written by Tom Tugendhat, the security minister and Chris Philp, the policing minister - seen by The Sunday Telegraph - said police have their full support to ensure the security of MPs and candidates for the Commons.

“This will be an election year,” it says. “That makes it all the more important that candidates, both locally and nationally, are free to make their arguments to our communities without fear.

You have my full support in making robust use of all your powers to ensure that the security of our elected representatives is protected Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat has written to chief constables following the incident at Tobias Ellwood’s home (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

“You have my full support in making robust use of all your powers to ensure that the security of our elected representatives is protected, and our democratic values upheld.”

The two ministers tell chief constables that the government has “confirmed that, where the facts support it so the conditions are met, section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 can be used by the police to direct protesters away from a residential dwelling, in order to prevent harassment, alarm or distress to the resident”.

Mr Ellwood and his family were not at home during the demonstration, after being warned by police to stay away. But the action was condemned by Conservative colleagues.

Protests have been held across the country in recent months to call for a ceasefire as the death toll from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues to rise.

There have also been warnings of a growing volume of antisemitic incidents in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October amid heightened tensions over the conflict.

The Bournemouth East MP, writing in the Telegraph, said it was a “mystery” why he was targeted.

He added: “I was the only MP in the Commons debate after the barbaric Oct 7 attacks, but before Israel sent in the tanks, to counsel against a full-scale ground invasion at this time as there was no emergency governance, security or humanitarian plan in place.

“Last Monday morning (hours before this demonstration I criticised Benjamin Netanyahu directly on his plans to take Rafah.”

Tobias Ellwood Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament) (PA Media)

He said: “Though this was the first pro-Palestinian targeting of an MP’s house, it is far from an isolated incident.

“Fellow MPs agree – we are witnessing a growing trend where public servants increasingly face intimidation and threats.”

Mr Tugendhat warned against such incidents becoming the norm.

The minister told the paper: “There’s a chilling effect that these people are having. They think of themselves as progressive and on the side of right. They are not. They are shouting down debate, and silencing democracy.”

A total of 12 people were arrested at a pro-Palestine demonstration in central London on Saturday afternoon that ended near the Israeli embassy.

The arrests were for a string of alleged offences, with one person detained on suspicion of support “for a proscribed organisation in relation to a placard”.

Others were arrested for alleged assaults on officers and refusal to remove face coverings. The Metropolitan Police said none of the officers who were assaulted were seriously injured.