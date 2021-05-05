2021 elections - live: Starmer says Labour 'climbing mountain' as SNP rule out ‘wildcat’ independence vote
Keir Starmer has admitted that Labour still has a “mountain” to climb, after polls predicted that his party will lose tomorrow’s crucial by-election in Hartlepool.
Speaking the day before the local elections, Mr Starmer said there was “a mountain to climb” when he became the party’s leader last year.
“That’s the mountain we’re climbing. We’re on that mountain, we’re climbing and we’re going into the elections tomorrow fighting for every vote,” he added.
Elsewhere, Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow work and pensions secretary, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that things had improved since Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure.
“It’s a lot warmer for Labour than it was in 2019, there’s more willingness to engage with us,” he said.
However, he admitted the party still had some way to go, saying “people might not be totally convinced yet but they want to have that conversation”.
Up in Scotland, the incumbent first minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised not to hold a “wildcat” second independence referendum if the SNP gains a majority at Holyrood.
“I’ve said consistently all along, sometimes to criticism from people in my own side of the argument, I would not countenance an illegal referendum - not least because it would not deliver independence and I want Scotland in the fullness of time and in due course to become an independent country,” she told Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
Scottish Greens to double their seats, poll finds
The Scottish Greens could more than double their number of MSPs on Thursday, a poll has found.
If accurate, the latest modelling by Sir John Curtice indicates that there will be a large pro-independence majority at Holyrood.
He predicts that the SNP will win 68 seats, while the Greens will take 13, eight more than they have now.
Adam Forrest reports:
PM says second Scottish independence referendum would be ‘irresponsible’
Boris Johnson has said it would be “irresponsible” for a second independence referendum to be held in Scotland soon.
Asked if a vote should be allowed if pro-independence parties win on Thursday, the prime minister said the priority should be rebuilding the economy after the damage caused by the pandemic.
“I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that this is not the time, as we’re coming forward out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless, and I think irresponsible, second referendum,” he said.
Why is there a by-election in Hartlepool?
Recent polling shows the Conservatives are favourites to win tomorrow’s election in Hartlepool, a place where Labour has been dominant for decades.
But why was the by-election called in the first place?
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
Analysis: Who performed best in the last Scottish elections debate?
The first forty minutes of the final election debate between the leaders of Scotland’s five main political parties was fairly civil.
But things became more heated when the subject turned to a potential second Scottish independence referendum.
Andrew Naughtie has this analysis:
Indian foreign minister ‘exposed to possible Covid cases’ after G7 meetings
India’s foreign minister will attend the last day of G7 meetings remotely from London, after it was reported that two members of the Indian delegation tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted: “Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases.
“As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.”
Visit bans in care homes breach human rights, MPs say
The government should make it illegal for care homes to issue blanket bans on visits in the name of Covid-19, a parliamentary committee has said.
Harriet Harman, the chair of the human rights committee, said: “For far too many families and their loved ones in residential care homes, the pandemic has been utterly heart-breaking because of the breach of the right to family life.”
Jon Stone has the story:
UK ‘warmer’ to Labour than in 2019, shadow secretary says
Voters across the UK are “a lot warmer” towards Labour than they were in 2019, a shadow minister has said.
Speaking ahead of the local elections on Thursday, Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “It’s a lot warmer for Labour than it was in 2019, there’s more willingness to engage with us.
“People might not be totally convinced yet but they want to have that conversation, in a way. To be honest, they just didn’t want to talk to us at times in 2019.”
Sturgeon rules out ‘wildcat referendum’ on Scottish independence
Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that the SNP will not hold an “illegal, wildcat referendum” on Scottish independence.
During a debate televised on the BBC, the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused her party of planning to hold one.
“No we won’t. I’ve always said that, Douglas,” Ms Sturgeon responded.
The first minister added: “I’ve said consistently all along, sometimes to criticism from people in my own side of the argument, I would not countenance an illegal referendum - not least because it would not deliver independence and I want Scotland in the fullness of time and due course to become an independent country.”
Social care system failures are a ‘stain on our nation’, says former government commissioner
Despite his promise to fix the social care system “once and for all”, Boris Johnson is yet to outline potential reforms.
Sir Andrew Dilmot, who chaired the Commission on Funding Care and Support in 2011, said the failures of successive governments to address the issue are “extremely disappointing”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he added: “All political parties and all of us have failed to get this done. It is a stain on our nation. We saw through Covid how difficult it could be to be in the social care sector, both as a provider and as a consumer.”
