Dominic Raab replaced as justice secretary by Alex Chalk
Alex Chalk has served in the ministry of defence since last October and was elected to Parliament in 2015
The prime minister has appointed defence minister Alex Chalk to replace Dominic Raab as justice secretary.
The appointment comes hours after Mr Raab resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet following an inquiry into bullying allegations against him.
Mr Raab was also deputy prime minister, and Mr Sunak appointed Oliver Dowden to replace him in that role.
Mr Chalk, the MP for Cheltenham, joined Parliament as a backbencher in 2015. He was made a parliamentary under secretary of state in 2020.
In October last year, Mr Chalk was promoted to become a minister of state in the ministry of defence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies