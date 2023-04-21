Dominic Raab replaced as justice secretary by Alex Chalk

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The prime minister has appointed defence minister Alex Chalk to replace Dominic Raab as justice secretary.

The appointment comes hours after Mr Raab resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet following an inquiry into bullying allegations against him.

Mr Raab was also deputy prime minister, and Mr Sunak appointed Oliver Dowden to replace him in that role.

Mr Chalk, the MP for Cheltenham, joined Parliament as a backbencher in 2015. He was made a parliamentary under secretary of state in 2020.

In October last year, Mr Chalk was promoted to become a minister of state in the ministry of defence.