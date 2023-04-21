Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dominic Raab replaced as justice secretary by Alex Chalk

Alex Chalk has served in the ministry of defence since last October and was elected to Parliament in 2015

Archie Mitchell
Political Correspondent
Friday 21 April 2023 13:49
Comments
<p>Tory MP Alex Chalk (House of Commons/PA)</p>

Tory MP Alex Chalk (House of Commons/PA)

(PA Archive)

The prime minister has appointed defence minister Alex Chalk to replace Dominic Raab as justice secretary.

The appointment comes hours after Mr Raab resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet following an inquiry into bullying allegations against him.

Mr Raab was also deputy prime minister, and Mr Sunak appointed Oliver Dowden to replace him in that role.

Mr Chalk, the MP for Cheltenham, joined Parliament as a backbencher in 2015. He was made a parliamentary under secretary of state in 2020.

Recommended

In October last year, Mr Chalk was promoted to become a minister of state in the ministry of defence.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in