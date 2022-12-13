Only 40 armed forces medics trained to NHS standards, new figures reveal
Military will not undertake clinical duties while filling in for striking paramedics
There are only 40 paramedics in the armed forces trained to the standards required by the NHS, it has been revealed.
The figure, uncovered by Liberal Democrats through a parliamentary question, comes as 600 armed forces personnel prepare for deployment to fill gaps in the ambulance service in the upcoming strikes.
The military has been asked to provide drivers for ambulances to ease pressure on the service during the industrial action, and troops will not be taking part in clinical work.
