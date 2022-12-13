Train strikes - live: Britain grinds to a standstill as rail passengers warned not to travel
Today marks the first of 12 walk-outs planned for December and January
Passengers across Britain are being warned not to travel by train today unless absolutely necessary, as members of the RMT union begin the first in a series of 12 days of strikes across the festive period.
Some 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are involved in the walk-outs in December and January, planned to cause as much disruption as possible as travellers attempt to get around over Christmas and New Year’s.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, today blamed former transport secretary Grant Shapps for blocking a settlement to the six-month rail dispute.
He told The Independent: “I think Grant Shapps has still got his hand in it, because they [the cabinet] do a ‘round robin’ about proposals.
“He’s going to be leading the new wave of anti-trade laws. So I think there are people intervening, and vetoing the Department for Transport’s stand.
“I told the minister, the secretary of state, that he’s not got the authority of an independent department.
“Other people are telling him what to do and other people are telling him what to write down in the proposals. And that’s where the blockage is.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest strike updates.
Month of chaos begins
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes this week – involving workers from Network Rail along with 14 train companies. The first strike runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, the second from Friday to Saturday.
Tuesday is the first of 12 strike dates across December and January announced by the RMT, designed to disrupt the festive period.
On the parts of the network that are operating, trains will only run from 7.30am to 6.30pm on this week’s strike days, although many parts of the country will have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.
“Due to industrial action, there will be significantly reduced train services across the railway from Tuesday 13 December until Sunday 8 January,” said Network Rail in a statement to customers.
“Trains will be busier and likely to start later and finish earlier, and there will be no services at all in some places.”
Passengers are warned to “only travel if absolutely necessary”.
Read the full story:
Train strikes: month of chaos begins as rail staff walk out on first 48-hour strike
Members of Rail, Maritime and Transport union press ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies