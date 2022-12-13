Is there a Tube strike this week?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tuesday sees the first of 12 transport strike days scheduled for December and January, with 40,000 rail workers walking out from roles for Network Rail and 14 train operators.

While past RMT Union strikes have gone hand in hand with a Transport for London (TfL) strike day, this week sees two 48 hour walk-outs for staff on regional and overground services only.

However, the London Underground will suffer some knock-on effects from the country-wide strikes.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Tube services be running as normal on strike days?

Most services will be running as usual, although TfL has warned that there will be disruption on parts of the District and Bakerloo lines, a reduced service on the Central Line, and some disruption to the London Overground and Elizabeth line.

Separately from the strikes, a part-closure on the Bakerloo line and London Overground is also planned for Saturday 17 to Friday 23 December 2022.

District line

On the District line, which runs partly overground, limited services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm between Wimbledon and Parsons Green, and Richmond and Turnham Green on strike days.

Bakerloo line

On the Bakerloo, no services will run between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone on strike days.

Central line

The Central line will have a reduced service.

Elizabeth line

Certain branches of the Elizabeth line will see only two trains or six trains an hour. This will affect the Paddington to Heathrow Airport section of the line. Full details below:

Liverpool Street-Shenfield

Services will run 7.30-18.30

Two trains per hour

Abbey Wood-Paddington

12 trains per hour until 17.30

Six trains per hour from 17.30

Six trains per hour before 8.00 on Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17 December 2022, and Wednesday 4 and Saturday 7 January 2023

Paddington-Heathrow

Services will run 7.30-18.30

Two trains per hour Paddington-Reading

Two trains per hour Paddington-Heathrow T4

London Overground

On the London Overground, services will run 7.30 to 18.30 only, while the Night Overground will not run at all on strike days.

There is also a reduced service.

On the mornings after strike days (15 and 18 December), it warns, there will be early morning disruption, with a good service running by mid-morning.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and check their services are running before travel.

Full details below of services on strike days this week:

Richmond/Clapham Junction-Stratford

Reduced service

Highbury and Islington-West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace

Two trains per hour between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon

Two trains per hour between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction

Two trains per hour between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace

Gospel Oak-Barking

No services will run between Barking and Barking Riverside

Four trains per hour Gospel Oak-Barking

Liverpool Street-Chingford/Cheshunt/Enfield Town

Two trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town

Two trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Chingford

One train per hour between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt

Euston-Watford Junction

No services will run on Saturday 17 December

Two trains per hour between Euston and Watford Junction

Two trains per hour between Euston and Kilburn High Road

Romford-Upminster

No service expected

Are buses affected?

The Metroline strike activity planned on Thursday 8, Friday 9, Thursday 15 and Friday 16 December has been suspended, advises TfL.

However, Abellio bus driver strikes (by the Unite Union) will affect some services on 8-9 December and 15-16 December. Routes affected by the Abellio strike action are mostly in west and south London, and customers should check ahead to see if their journey is operational.

What are the full train strike dates?

The RMT strikes, affecting Network Rail and 14 regional operators, are scheduled to take place on:

13-14 December

16-17 December

From 6pm on 24 December to 7am on 27 December

3-4 January

6-7 January

More than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will stage a series of 48-hour walk-outs. Industrial action from around 5,000 Network Rail signallers will mean half the rail network is closed, with a much-reduced service on the remainder.

Non-union members and managers will enable a service to run between 7.30am and 6.30pm across about half the rail network. Swathes of the UK will be cut off, with no train services.

Could there be more Tube strikes announced for 2023?

It seems likely. Last week, 94 per cent of RMT’s members on the London Underground backed six more months of industrial action if their demands are not met by employers.

January’s train strike dates are also expected to see similar disruption to parts of the TfL network.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate every Tube worker in this long running dispute over jobs, conditions and pensions.

“It is an impressive feat for any set of workers to return a 3rd strike ballot in favour of more action and continuing to try to bring this dispute to a negotiated settlement.

“We urge London Underground and the Mayor of London to sit down with the union urgently so we can bring this dispute to a resolution.

“If a resolution cannot be found, we will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes to get justice for our people.”