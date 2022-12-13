Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley clashed during an episode of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 13 December, as train strikes by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators got under way.

The TV host accused the RMT general secretary of "robbing" businesses at Christmas as the pair argued about when the festive season starts.

As Mr Madeley argued that Christmas starts at the end of November, Mr Lynch told him he was "talking to himself" and "ranting."

