Controversial former Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns defects to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK
Arch Brexiteer and Boris Johnson supporter was criticised when she was education minister after she appeared to raise her middle finger at protesters outside Downing Street
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A controversial former Conservative minister has defected to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.
Andrea Jenkyns said she was “joining the party of the brave”. The former education minister will run as the party’s candidate for mayor of Lincolnshire.
She hit the headlines when she appeared to raise middle finger at Downing Street protesters.
A Boris Johnson loyalist she later claimed she was provoked by a “baying mob”.
In a statement, she said she should have shown “more composure” but declined to apologise, saying the incident came after she received multiple death threats.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments