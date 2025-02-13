Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former minister sacked over “sexist” and “racist” WhatsApp messages reportedly called a voter a “hag” and said she lives in a “s***” house.

Days after he was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer and suspended by Labour, fresh messages have emerged suggesting Andrew Gwynne joked about killing a fellow MP with a pickaxe and said a prominent community member should be bullied.

Mr Gwynne appeared to describe the constituent as a “massive b****”, while other members of the Trigger Me Timbers WhatsApp group joked about how the “fat” woman needed to exercise more.

In the latest messages, seen by The Telegraph, Mr Gwynne reportedly asked in a discussion about the constituent: “Is there a how to bully… online course?”

Labour has suspended the whip from Mr Gwynne as well as fellow MP Oliver Ryan, who was elected in July, over his involvement in the group.

open image in gallery Andrew Gwynne was sacked as a minister after the messages emerged (PA) ( PA Wire )

The party has also suspended 11 Labour councillors, including Mr Gwynne’s wife, for being part of the WhatsApp group.

The group’s members come from Tameside and Stockport councils.

Mr Gwynne left government and was suspended from Labour at the weekend after reports he had sent messages to the group including a joke about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

He also said hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections.

The MP for Gorton and Denton in Greater Manchester said he deeply regretted his “badly misjudged comments” and apologised for “any offence caused” in a statement.

open image in gallery Oliver Ryan has lost the Labour whip (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Ryan said he had been a member of the group between 2019 and 2022 and regretted not “speaking out at the time” over comments which were “completely unacceptable”.

The latest messages reportedly show Mr Gwynne discussing canvassing on a road locally where he said he “lost his s***” with someone, adding that the resident’s house was “the s******** on the street”.

The Telegraph also reveal he joked about killing a left-wing fellow Labour MP with a pickaxe like Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky. Discussing Trotsky’s death, Mr Gwynne said: “We could re-enact it for him. He can be Leon. Anyone got a pickaxe?”

MPs Mr Gwynne and Mr Ryan have been suspended while Labour investigates the extent of the messages in the group, and could lose the Labour whip altogether. The Conservatives have called for Mr Gwynne to step down as an MP and force a by-election over the messages.

Meanwhile Greater Manchester Police has recorded a “non-crime hate incident” over Mr Gwynne’s comments in the WhatsApp group.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party's rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members."

Mr Gwynne was contacted for comment.