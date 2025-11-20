Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Burnham has once again refused to rule out challenging Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister, fuelling further speculation over a possible coup against the PM.

It comes amid growing concern over the direction of the government in the face of devastating approval ratings and mounting discontent from Labour backbenchers.

Speculation that the Greater Manchester mayor, who quit the Commons in 2017, wanted to challenge Sir Keir for the party leadership dominated Labour’s conference in September after he dropped repeated hints he was eyeing a Westminster comeback.

But asked on Thursday whether he could rule out challenging the prime minister, Mr Burnham repeatedly dodged the question.

open image in gallery Andy Burnham refused to rule out challenging Sir Keir as PM ( BBC Breakfast )

He told BBC Breakfast: “One of the frustrations I find is that when Westminster goes into meltdown, I'm always sort of dragged into it. I haven't launched any leadership challenge.

“I'm doing my job to the best of my ability, and I'm trying to help the country and the government by putting forward the kind of plan that I'm putting forward today. Not constantly answering hypothetical questions.”

Pressed again to rule out a leadership bid, he said: “I am not going to sit here this morning and kind of rule out what might or might not happen in the future, because why would I. I don't know what the future will hold.

“What I do know is, I'm mayor of the most successful city region in the country, the fastest growing, and it's my job to put forward a plan, rather than go back to my old world, where everyone is constantly speculating about everything, not putting forward solutions for the benefit of the country.”

Pressed again, he said: “What do you want me to do or say…I’m here this morning to do my job and I hope you would let me do my job”.

It comes just one day after Labour MP Clive Lewis suggested he would be willing to give up his Norwich South parliamentary seat to allow Mr Burnham to return to the Commons and mount a leadership challenge against Sir Keir.

Speaking to the BBC’s Politics Live on Wednesday, Mr Lewis said: “It’s a question I’ve asked myself, and I’d have to obviously consult with my wife as well, and family, but do you know what? If I’m going to sit here and say country before party, party before personal ambition, then yes, I have to say yes, don’t I?”

Mr Lewis last week called for the Greater Manchester mayor’s return to Parliament, arguing Sir Keir’s position was “not tenable” and that he should “put country before party” and quit as leader.

It came just days after a civil war erupted at the top of the Labour Party with suggestions of potential leadership candidates eyeing up challenges.

Health secretary Wes Streeting had to refute accusations he was planning a coup to overthrow Sir Keir, and allies of former deputy leader Angela Rayner were also forced to deny a bid to topple the prime minister.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to shoot down speculation over his future ( PA Wire )

The bitter row prompted a defiant Sir Keir to vow that he would lead Labour into the next general election, as he criticised the speculation over his future as time-wasting.

To make matters worse for the beleaguered prime minister, it was reported this week that MPs on the left of the party are pushing on with preparations for a potential leadership race.

According to The Times, senior MPs in the Tribune Group are yet to unite around a single candidate, but it is believed that they would be able to get the backing of the 80 MPs needed for any contest to take place.

It follows a survey from YouGov suggested that 23 per cent of Labour voters think he should quit the top job now, while a further 22 per cent think he should stand down before the next election, due to be held in 2029 at the latest. Only 34 per cent think he should still be leading Labour by then.