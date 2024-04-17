UK politics live - Angela Rayner facing ‘multiple’ allegations say police as Rwanda bill set to pass
Greater Manchester Police has a team of at least a dozen officers investigating Labour deputy over claims related to the sale of her former home
The police probe into Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is looking at multiple allegations and is not limited to potential electoral law offences.
Greater Manchester Police reportedly has a team of at least a dozen officers investigating where Ms Rayner lived in 2010s and the sale of her former council house in Stockport.
The force previously announced it was investigating Ms Rayner over the sale of the property and whether she broke electoral law by giving false information of her address.
The probe will also look into tax matters relating to the sale.
“It’s very well resourced, it’s not a single issue,” a source told The Times. “There is a volume of material and a clear public interest to fully investigate.”
The source also emphasised it was possible no offences would be identified.
Ms Rayner has insisted she has done nothing wrong and vowed toresign if found to have committed any offences.
She said the story was a smear being pushed by the Conservative Party to hurt her and Labour ahead of the local elections on 2 May.
Elsewhere, the government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is expected to become law by the end of the week.
Parliamentary ‘ping-poing’ will continue on Wednesday as the bill is sent back to the Commons after the House of Lords made a number of changes to it.
Minister confident Rwanda flights will take off in spring
Ministers are confident deportation flights to Rwanda will take off this spring, despite the legislation underpinning the plan remaining in parliamentary deadlock.
Treasury minister Laura Trott said there were “many definitions of spring” when pressed about a timeline for getting planes off the runway.
Ms Trott told Sky News: “We will be ready for flights to take off in the spring when the legislation passes.”
She added: “I think there are lots of definitions of spring but we are hoping to get them up and running as quickly as possible.”
Rees-Mogg criticises ‘absurd’ smoking ban
Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised the government’s “absurd” smoking ban, saying it will do nothing to help his party’s prospects at the general election.
The former business secretary was one of 165 Tory MPs who either abstained or voted against the ban last night in the House of Commons.
“The Conservative Party has an electoral mountain to climb. If we want to overturn the Labour lead in the opinion polls, we need to start pursuing conservative policies and show a sense of proportion,” he told GB News.
“How many voters will switch back to the Tories because of this complex and impractical ban, aggressively pushed by the people who gave us endless lockdowns?”
