✕ Close Related video: MP who made Rayner complaint unable to explain what offence he thinks she committed

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The police probe into Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is looking at multiple allegations and is not limited to potential electoral law offences.

Greater Manchester Police reportedly has a team of at least a dozen officers investigating where Ms Rayner lived in 2010s and the sale of her former council house in Stockport.

The force previously announced it was investigating Ms Rayner over the sale of the property and whether she broke electoral law by giving false information of her address.

The probe will also look into tax matters relating to the sale.

“It’s very well resourced, it’s not a single issue,” a source told The Times. “There is a volume of material and a clear public interest to fully investigate.”

The source also emphasised it was possible no offences would be identified.

Ms Rayner has insisted she has done nothing wrong and vowed toresign if found to have committed any offences.

She said the story was a smear being pushed by the Conservative Party to hurt her and Labour ahead of the local elections on 2 May.

Elsewhere, the government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is expected to become law by the end of the week.

Parliamentary ‘ping-poing’ will continue on Wednesday as the bill is sent back to the Commons after the House of Lords made a number of changes to it.