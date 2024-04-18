✕ Close Related video: MP who made Rayner complaint unable to explain what offence he thinks she committed

Grant Shapps has insisted he is “immensely keen” to help Afghan heroes despite the government repeatedly blocking an amendment to the Rwanda plan that would exempt those who have served with British forces from being deported to the African country.

The defence secretary said there were already schemes in place to help those fleeing the Taliban regime as he rejected calls from a host of former Tory military figures to change course on Rwanda bill.

“I am immensely keen to ensure that people who supported us in Afghanistan are able to move here,” he told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme. “That’s why we have a programme of Afghans’ ability to come here, which has already brought 16,000 people here.

“The way to do that is legally - not be allowing people who have come here illegally via people smugglers to then stay here.”

The House of Lords last night snubbed fresh ministerial calls to back down in the tense stand-off over Rishi Sunak’s asylum plan – and insisted on a requirement that Rwanda cannot be treated as safe until promised protections are in place.

The fresh setback for means the wrangling will continue, after MPs again rejected amendments to the government’s flagship Rwanda Bill, renewing their battle with the Lords.

Peers had on Tuesday voted to amend the legislation for a third time, but MPs voted on Wednesday afternoon against four key amendments, including one to exempt asylum-seekers who aided UK troops overseas, such as Afghan special forces, from deportation to Rwanda.

Downing Street ruled out making concessions on its Safety of Rwanda Bill.