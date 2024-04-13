Liz Truss Book ( PA )

Liz Truss has detailed her short tenure in Downing Street including her meeting with the late Queen in her new memoir.

In the first excerpt of her book, titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former prime minister said that she asked, “why me, why now?” when Queen Elizabeth II died just two days into her premiership.

Of her historic meeting at Balmoral in Scotland in September 2022 Truss says the 96-year-old the Queen “seemed to have grown frailer” since she had last been in the public eye.

“We spent around 20 minutes discussing politics. She was completely attuned to everything that was happening, as well as being typically sharp and witty,” she writes in Mail+.

Ms Truss, whose tenure in Downing Street lasted just 49 days after her disastrous mini-budget unleashed economic chaos, also revealed the late Queen told her to “pace yourself”.

“Maybe I should have listened,” the former PM said.

But the MP for South West Norfolk defended her approach in her memoir, suggesting the “pro-Remain” Treasury, Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility were “barriers to our plans”.