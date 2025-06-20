Poll of the day: Do you support the assisted dying bill?
Have your say: The assisted dying bill, facing a knife-edge vote after key safeguards were dropped, has reignited a deeply divisive debate over dignity, safety, and the limits of end-of-life choice
The assisted dying bill returns to Parliament today for its final reading amid growing controversy – and a vote that could determine whether the legislation moves forward or falls entirely.
A group of Labour MPs dramatically withdrew their support on Thursday night, citing serious concerns about the removal of key safeguards, including the requirement for High Court oversight. They warned that the bill had been “drastically weakened” and no longer offers enough protection for vulnerable patients.
If passed, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow people in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for a medically assisted death.
Approval would be required from two doctors and a panel including a senior legal figure, a social worker, and a psychiatrist.
Campaigners are making a final push on both sides of the debate, and with a narrow majority at stake, every vote counts. MPs have a free vote and are not bound by party lines.
Supporters argue that the bill offers dignity and choice to those in need. Meanwhile, opponents argue it opens the door to abuse and erodes trust in end-of-life care.
With so much at stake and such deeply personal questions at the heart of this debate, we want to hear from you: do you support the assisted dying bill?
