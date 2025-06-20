Kim Leadbeater in tears as MPs vote in favour of assisted dying bill

Watch the moment MPs voted in favour of the assisted dying bill which will legalise the right for terminally ill people in England and Wales to end their own life with medical assistance.

Following a debate on the The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the House of Commons on Friday (20 June), MPs voted 314 to 219 in favour of the legislation.

It will now transfer to the House of Lords for several more stages of scrutiny.

Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the bill, was seen crying in the chamber as it was passed.