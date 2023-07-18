Jump to content

Bibby Stockholm – live: Barge arrives in Dorset as UN says Illegal Migration Bill is against international law

The first asylum seekers are expected to arrive on the Bibby Stockholm later this month

Martha McHardy
Tuesday 18 July 2023 10:28
Comments

Drone footage shows Dorset barge set to house 500 asylum seekers

The UK’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is set for Royal Assent after seeing off opposition in the Lords, is against international Law, the United Nations has said.

It comes as protestors gathered at the quayside on Tuesday morning as the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge arrived in Dorset.

The barge is set to be used to house 500 migrants under Rish Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel behind schedule.

The vessel’s arrival comes just hours after the government’s Illegal Migration Bill passed through the Lords after the Tory frontbench saw off an attempt by the unelected chamber to push through five further changes to the Bill, including modern slavery protections and child protections.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who has been a strident critic of the Bill, also dropped his demand for a statement on tackling the refugee problem and human trafficking to the UK, after a similar proposal was rejected by MPs.

The first asylum seekers are expected to arrive on the Bibby Stockholm later this month.

Asylum seekers not expected to arrive on barge for two weeks

Although the barge has arrived in its final destination, asylum seekers are not expected to arrive for another two weeks as further work is done to make it suitable for habitation, Lizzie Dearden reports.

The Independent understands the vessel must be connected to the Portland Port’s fresh water, mains sewage network and other services, and then undergo more tests.

Asylum seekers will then be brought on board gradually, starting with around 50, and scaled up amid ongoing concerns over the Home Office’s decision to increase the barge’s capacity from 222 to 506 people.

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 10:28
West Dorset MP urges Government to stop proceedings

West Dorset MP Chris Loder has urged the Government to stop plans to dock the Bibby Stockholm in Portland.

In a letter sent yesterday to home secretary Suella Braverman and Tory peer Baroness Vere, Mr Loder raised concerns with the safety of the boat, saying it was only designed for 250 people when it is planned to house up to 500.

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 10:20
Illegal Migration Bill against international law, says UN

The UK’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is set for Royal Assent after seeing off opposition in the Lords, is against international Law, the United Nations has said.

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 10:12
Asylum seekers to have less space than a car parking bay on ‘quasi-prison’ barge

Asylum seekers will have less living space than an average parking bay on a barge likened to a “quasi-prison” by a Conservative MP.

The Home Office says it will house around 500 people on the Bibby Stockholm, with a “phased programme of embarkation” starting after it is towed to Portland port in Dorset.

But an official brochure released by owner Bibby Marine shows there are only 222 “single en-suite bedrooms” on board, meaning that at least two people may have to be crammed into every cabin for the government to achieve its aim.

Lizzie Dearden reports:

Asylum seekers to have less space than a car parking bay on ‘quasi-prison’ barge

Home Office will not say how 500 men will fit into 222 ‘single en-suite bedrooms’ on board

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 09:50
In pictures: Bibby Stockholm docked in Dorset

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge arrives in Portland in Dorset

(PA)

The Bibby Stockholm is due to house migrants after travelling from dry dock in Falmouth

(PA)

Tug boat Mercia pulls the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge into Portland in Dorse

(PA)
Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 09:20
What is the Illegal Migration Bill?

The reforms are a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s bid to deter people from making hazardous Channel crossings.

They will prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

The Government also hopes the changes will ensure detained people are promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda, which is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 09:16
Government crushes late-night challenges to secure passage of small boats law

Controversial plans to tackle the small boats crisis are poised to become law after the Government crushed a series of renewed challenges by peers at Westminster.

In a night of drama, the Tory frontbench saw off five further changes being sought by the unelected chamber to the Illegal Migration Bill, including modern slavery protections and child detention limits.

It marked a shock ending to the parliamentary tussle over the flagship reforms that had threatened to go to the wire ahead of the summer recess.

The Bill had encountered fierce opposition in the upper chamber, which had been accused of trying to “drive a coach and horses” through the contentious plans.

In turn, the Government faced claims of seeking to deliver a “punishment beating” to peers for challenging the plans.

Ministers had urged the Lords to allow the Bill to become law after signalling no further concessions were planned and MPs again overturned a raft of revisions previously made by the upper chamber.

Nick Lester reports:

Government crushes late-night challenges to secure passage of small boats law

The Tory frontbench saw off further changes being sought by the Lords to the Illegal Migration Bill, including slavery safeguards.

Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 09:08
Protesters gather as barge set to house 500 asylum seekers arrives in Dorset

Protesters have gathered as the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge set to house 500 asylum seekers arrives in Dorest.

It was pulled by a tug into Dorset’s Portland Port on Tuesday morning, with plans to use it to house migrants under Rish Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel behind schedule.

The vessel’s arrival comes just hours after the government’s Illegal Migration Bill passed through the Lords after the Tory frontbench saw off an attempt by the unelected chamber to push through five further changes to the Bill, including modern slavery protections and child protections.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who has been a strident critic of the Bill, also dropped his demand for a statement on tackling the refugee problem and human trafficking to the UK, after a similar proposal was rejected by MPs.

The reforms are aimed at preventing people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

The first asylum seekers are expected to arrive on the Bibby Stockholm later this month.

The first asylum seekers are expected to board the Bibby Stockholm later this month

(PA)
Martha Mchardy18 July 2023 09:01

