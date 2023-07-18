✕ Close Drone footage shows Dorset barge set to house 500 asylum seekers

The UK’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is set for Royal Assent after seeing off opposition in the Lords, is against international Law, the United Nations has said.

It comes as protestors gathered at the quayside on Tuesday morning as the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge arrived in Dorset.

The barge is set to be used to house 500 migrants under Rish Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel behind schedule.

The vessel’s arrival comes just hours after the government’s Illegal Migration Bill passed through the Lords after the Tory frontbench saw off an attempt by the unelected chamber to push through five further changes to the Bill, including modern slavery protections and child protections.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who has been a strident critic of the Bill, also dropped his demand for a statement on tackling the refugee problem and human trafficking to the UK, after a similar proposal was rejected by MPs.

The first asylum seekers are expected to arrive on the Bibby Stockholm later this month.