Liveupdated1689057025

Biden news – live: President to meet Zelensky as palace reacts to King Charles royal protocol breach

Joe Biden met with Rishi Sunak and King Charles on Monday before heading off to Lithuania for a two-day Nato summit

Namita Singh,Graeme Massie,Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Martha McHardy
Tuesday 11 July 2023 07:30
Comments
Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden to Downing Street

Joe Biden is in Lithuania for a key summit of Nato leaders today and will meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on the second day of the Vilnius gathering, US officials have confirmed.

The meeting comes as Mr Biden expressed doubts in recent days about Ukraine’s long-sought goal of joining the trans-Atlantic alliance.

On Monday the US president caused a stir when he appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III during an arrival ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Charles reportedly did not mind that Mr Biden patted the monarch on the back, with a palace source calling it a “wonderful symbol of warmth and affection... between both the individuals and their nations”.

The King did, however, appear to lose his cool after one of the Welsh Guards at the castle apparently spent too much time engaging the president in conversation. Mr Biden appeared to ignore the King when he tried to get him to stop talking during their inspection.

Earlier the president stopped by 10 Downing Street to meet with prime minister Rishi Sunak.

After the Nato summit, Mr Biden will travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s recent entry into Nato and meet with Nordic leaders.

1689057025

Yellen says US, China want to ‘stabilise’ relationship

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the United States and China want to stabilise their economic ties with “candour” and “respect.”

Ms Yellen told American Public Media’s Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from Beijing on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed “significant disagreements,” had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.

“There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilise the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candour, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward,” she said.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference at the Beijing American Center of the US Embassy in Beijing on 9 July 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.

“I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication,” Ms Yellen said.

Both sides, she said, agreed to “maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have.”

Namita Singh11 July 2023 07:30
1689055744

In pictures: Joe Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle

U.S. President Joe Biden is welcomed by Britain's King Charles at Windsor Castle

(REUTERS)

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden inspect the Guard of Honour

(PA)

US President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles III on the dais, listen to the US National Anthem

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden is greeted by King Charles III

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III and the president of the United States, Joe Biden laughing in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 07:09
1689053425

Nato secretary general reiterates commitment to provide Ukraine membership in the group

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of Nato, a commitment made in 2008 under president George W Bush, but the Nato chief did not outline more specifics.

He wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would “upgrade our political ties” by forming a Nato-Ukraine Council, which would be “a platform for decisions and crisis consultation”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday. He plans to meet with US president Joe Biden while there, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been announced.

Namita Singh11 July 2023 06:30
1689051964

Watch: King Charles welcomes Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

King Charles welcomes Joe Biden at Windsor Castle
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 06:06
1689049825

Nato to face question of allowing Ukraine

Nato leaders will have big questions to address at their summit, particularly on Ukraine’s desire to join Nato. The Baltic states – including Lithuania, which is hosting the event – have pushed for a strong show of support and a clear pathway toward membership for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and US president Joe Biden take part in a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on 21 May 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

The US and Germany have resisted that, and Joe Biden said last week that Ukraine wasn’t ready to join. Members of Nato, he told CNN, need to “meet all the qualifications, from democratisation to a whole range of other issues,” a nod toward longstanding concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.

In addition, some fear that bringing Ukraine into Nato would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrence against aggression.

Namita Singh11 July 2023 05:30
1689048304

Downing Street statement in full following US president visit

Following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister welcomed President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Downing Street this morning.

“The leaders discussed progress made since they announced the Atlantic Declaration, a first-of-its kind framework for the economic partnership between the UK and the US, last month.

“Since the Prime Minister and President Biden’s last meeting in the White House, we have begun work on a UK-US Critical Minerals Agreement and the Joint Action Group on Energy Security has met to begin work on strengthening our clean energy supply chains.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to hold the first high level meeting between Number 10 and White House representatives in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration.

“The Prime Minister also updated on the UK’s AI Summit which will be held this autumn and welcomed the President’s strong support for the initiative.

“Looking ahead to this week’s NATO Summit, the Prime Minister and President Biden agreed on the need to strengthen our alliance and maintain our support for Ukraine. They discussed the progress of the counter-offensive and emphasised the importance of the country’s international partners committing to its long-term defence, providing the support Ukraine needs to win this war and secure a just and lasting peace.

“On broader NATO issues, they agreed on the need to ensure that Sweden has a swift path to full NATO accession.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden also discussed the broader geopolitical context, including in the Indo-Pacific and with regard to Iran.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of their friendship and of continuing the close dialogue they have had in the few months.”

Graeme Massie11 July 2023 05:05
1689046225

Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join alliance

Nato’s summit will begin on Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a significant move toward Sweden’s membership and it will alleviate tension in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.

“This is a historic day,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said late on Monday as he announced the agreement following days of intensive meetings.

As part of the deal, Mr Erdogan said he would ask Turkey’s parliament to approve Sweden joining Nato. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is expected to take a similar step.

The outcome is a victory for US president Joe Biden as well, who has touted Nato’s expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow. Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd.

Namita Singh11 July 2023 04:30
1689044644

Biden Sunak meeting in pictures

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) enter 10 Downing Street

(EPA)

US President Joe Biden reacts as he leaves from 10 Downing Street

(AFP via Getty Images)

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and the US Ambassador to the UK Jane Dorothy Hartley leave 10 Downing Street

(AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he leaves 10 Downing Street

(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden (L) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) during their meeting

(EPA)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 04:04
1689040924

Watch: Joe Biden says UK-US relationship is ‘rock solid’ at meeting with Rishi Sunak

Joe Biden says UK-US relationship is ‘rock solid’ at meeting with Rishi Sunak
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 03:02
1689037504

Biden will meet Zelensky at Nato summit in Lithuania as war with Russia rages on

Meeting comes as Biden expressed doubts about possible Ukraine membership in NATO.

Biden will meet Zelensky at Nato summit in Lithuania as war with Russia rages on

Meeting comes as Biden expressed doubts about possible Ukraine membership in NATO

Graeme Massie11 July 2023 02:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

