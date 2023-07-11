Biden news – live: President to meet Zelensky as palace reacts to King Charles royal protocol breach
Joe Biden is in Lithuania for a key summit of Nato leaders today and will meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on the second day of the Vilnius gathering, US officials have confirmed.
The meeting comes as Mr Biden expressed doubts in recent days about Ukraine’s long-sought goal of joining the trans-Atlantic alliance.
On Monday the US president caused a stir when he appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III during an arrival ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Charles reportedly did not mind that Mr Biden patted the monarch on the back, with a palace source calling it a “wonderful symbol of warmth and affection... between both the individuals and their nations”.
The King did, however, appear to lose his cool after one of the Welsh Guards at the castle apparently spent too much time engaging the president in conversation. Mr Biden appeared to ignore the King when he tried to get him to stop talking during their inspection.
Earlier the president stopped by 10 Downing Street to meet with prime minister Rishi Sunak.
After the Nato summit, Mr Biden will travel to Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s recent entry into Nato and meet with Nordic leaders.
Yellen says US, China want to ‘stabilise’ relationship
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the United States and China want to stabilise their economic ties with “candour” and “respect.”
Ms Yellen told American Public Media’s Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from Beijing on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed “significant disagreements,” had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.
“There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilise the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candour, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward,” she said.
Ms Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.
“I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication,” Ms Yellen said.
Both sides, she said, agreed to “maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have.”
Nato secretary general reiterates commitment to provide Ukraine membership in the group
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of Nato, a commitment made in 2008 under president George W Bush, but the Nato chief did not outline more specifics.
He wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would “upgrade our political ties” by forming a Nato-Ukraine Council, which would be “a platform for decisions and crisis consultation”.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday. He plans to meet with US president Joe Biden while there, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been announced.
Nato to face question of allowing Ukraine
Nato leaders will have big questions to address at their summit, particularly on Ukraine’s desire to join Nato. The Baltic states – including Lithuania, which is hosting the event – have pushed for a strong show of support and a clear pathway toward membership for Ukraine.
The US and Germany have resisted that, and Joe Biden said last week that Ukraine wasn’t ready to join. Members of Nato, he told CNN, need to “meet all the qualifications, from democratisation to a whole range of other issues,” a nod toward longstanding concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.
In addition, some fear that bringing Ukraine into Nato would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrence against aggression.
Downing Street statement in full following US president visit
Following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister welcomed President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Downing Street this morning.
“The leaders discussed progress made since they announced the Atlantic Declaration, a first-of-its kind framework for the economic partnership between the UK and the US, last month.
“Since the Prime Minister and President Biden’s last meeting in the White House, we have begun work on a UK-US Critical Minerals Agreement and the Joint Action Group on Energy Security has met to begin work on strengthening our clean energy supply chains.
“The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to hold the first high level meeting between Number 10 and White House representatives in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration.
“The Prime Minister also updated on the UK’s AI Summit which will be held this autumn and welcomed the President’s strong support for the initiative.
“Looking ahead to this week’s NATO Summit, the Prime Minister and President Biden agreed on the need to strengthen our alliance and maintain our support for Ukraine. They discussed the progress of the counter-offensive and emphasised the importance of the country’s international partners committing to its long-term defence, providing the support Ukraine needs to win this war and secure a just and lasting peace.
“On broader NATO issues, they agreed on the need to ensure that Sweden has a swift path to full NATO accession.
“The Prime Minister and President Biden also discussed the broader geopolitical context, including in the Indo-Pacific and with regard to Iran.
“The leaders agreed on the importance of their friendship and of continuing the close dialogue they have had in the few months.”
Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden’s bid to join alliance
Nato’s summit will begin on Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The decision by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a significant move toward Sweden’s membership and it will alleviate tension in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.
“This is a historic day,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said late on Monday as he announced the agreement following days of intensive meetings.
As part of the deal, Mr Erdogan said he would ask Turkey’s parliament to approve Sweden joining Nato. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is expected to take a similar step.
The outcome is a victory for US president Joe Biden as well, who has touted Nato’s expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow. Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd.
