Joe Biden set for ‘mini state visit’ to Britain this summer

US president Joe Biden is set to make a trip to the UK next month in what has been described as a “mini” state visit.

It is understood the American leader will pay a visit to Britain before heading on to the Nato summit in Lithuania, with negotiations about the nature of the visit ongoing.

Although it is not expected to be a full state visit – which would involve a royal banquet at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle – but there are discussions about a meeting with King Charles III.

It would mark the King’s first meeting with Mr Biden since his coronation, which the US president did not attend after Jill Biden travelled in his place.

Mr Biden would also be expected to hold talks with Rishi Sunak on a short working visit ahead of the Nato summit kicking off on 11 July.

Officials are looking at the model used when Donald Trump visited as US president, according to the Daily Mail – including significant pomp and ceremony, and a lunch with King Charles.

A full state visit would normally last for three to four days and typically involves foreign leaders staying over at Buckingham Palace and an invitation to a guard of honour, as well as a state banquet.

Mr Sunak has been Mr Biden four times this year, including his own recent visit to Washington DC to discuss economic security in response to China’s rising influence and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Biden has described Ben Wallace as ‘very qualified’ for Nato role (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The prime minister has said he wants to make the UK both the intellectual and the geographical home of AI regulation, announcing a London conference on the topic this autumn.

Mr Sunak also took the opportunity to push for his defence secretary Ben Wallace to get the Nato job when current secretary general Jens Stoltenberg steps down this year. Mr Wallace has said it was “a job I’d like”.

Mr Biden described Mr Wallace as “very qualified” for the Nato role, saying it was “maybe” time for a British leader to be in charge of the western military alliance.

Mr Sunak highlighted that the UK had continued to spend more than the Nato target of 2 per cent of GDP on defence.

It was viewed as a slight against Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister also thought to be running for the Nato role. Denmark failed to meet the 2 per cent target last year.