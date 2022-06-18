(Reuters)

Boris Johnson says Britain will get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” - as thousands of people gathered to march calling for action over spiralling price rises.

The TUC, which organised the event, says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.

Banners reading “Nurses not nukes” and “Cost of Tories crisis” were seen.

At RAF Brize Norton after visiting Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”

The prime minister denied that a £21 billion package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak would add to inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.

Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.