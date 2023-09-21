Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson will not be punished despite committing a “clear breach” of the rules in taking a job as a Daily Mail columnist, because further action would be “disproportionate”.

The government’s appointments watchdog found in June that the former PM had committed a "clear and unambiguous breach" of the rules by referring his new job to the watchdog just 30 minutes before it was publicly announced.

Under the rules, ministers who leave government must consult Acoba on any jobs they take within two years of leaving government.

In a letter to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) chairman Lord Pickles said it was up to the government to take action.

Lord Pickles also called for urgent reform of the “good chaps” approach to ministerial jobs.

In a reply published on Thursday, Mr Dowden noted that Mr Johnson had committed a “breach” of the rules.

But he said it “would be disproportionate to undertake further action in these circumstances”.

“The Cabinet Office accepts the committee’s assessment, and notes that the risks surrounding media appointments are limited and typically subject to the conditions that former ministers are already required to abide by following their departure from office,” he said.