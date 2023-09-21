Boris Johnson avoids punishment over ‘clear breach’ of rules with Daily Mail column
The government’s appointments watchdog found that Mr Johnson had committed a ‘clear and unambiguous breach’ of the rules over his Daily Mail column
Boris Johnson will not be punished despite committing a “clear breach” of the rules in taking a job as a Daily Mail columnist, because further action would be “disproportionate”.
The government’s appointments watchdog found in June that the former PM had committed a "clear and unambiguous breach" of the rules by referring his new job to the watchdog just 30 minutes before it was publicly announced.
Under the rules, ministers who leave government must consult Acoba on any jobs they take within two years of leaving government.
In a letter to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) chairman Lord Pickles said it was up to the government to take action.
Lord Pickles also called for urgent reform of the “good chaps” approach to ministerial jobs.
In a reply published on Thursday, Mr Dowden noted that Mr Johnson had committed a “breach” of the rules.
But he said it “would be disproportionate to undertake further action in these circumstances”.
“The Cabinet Office accepts the committee’s assessment, and notes that the risks surrounding media appointments are limited and typically subject to the conditions that former ministers are already required to abide by following their departure from office,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies