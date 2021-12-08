Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about an illegal Christmas party at Downing Street, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.

Speaking on Wednesday Douglas Ross said that there was “clearly” a party “of sorts” – contrasting with No.10 denials over the matter.

Mr Ross said: “If he knew about the party this time last year or at any point up until he was asked about it in the House of Commons and still said he knew nothing about it and I wasn't a party, that's a serious allegations – and I don't support anyone deliberately misleading parliament, so I'm not going to protect anyone for that.”

According to BBC Scotland, the Scottish Tory leader added: "No-one should continue in their post if they mislead parliament in that way."

A poll by Savanta ComRes released on Wednesday found that one third of 2019 Tory voters, and a majority – 54 per cent – of all voters believe Mr Johnson should resign.

Speaking to the broadcaster STV current Mr Ross was asked whether he still had confidence in the Prime Minister, to which he replied: "I have confidence in the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but his Government has serious questions to answer on this issue.

"When he made statements last week they seem to be very different to what he is saying this week and the video evidence that has emerged.

"That is a really serious issue for him, for his Government and for everyone who was involved in whatever happened in Downing Street last December.

"The public deserve answers because the public have sacrificed so much during this pandemic and they view this extremely dimly. They are understandably angry about what has happened and the fact that this has been in some ways hidden since last year."

It comes as former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson described Mr Johnson’s response to Keir Starmer at PMQs as “pathetic” and said Tory colleagues were also “furious”.

“None of this is remotely defensible. Not having busy, boozy not-parties while others were sticking to the rules, unable to visit ill or dying loved ones. Nor flat-out denying things that are easily provable,” she said.

“And today’s ‘we’ll investigate what we’ve spent a week saying didn’t happen and discipline staff for rules we continue to say weren’t broken’ was pathetic.”

